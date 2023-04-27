Drama outside the courtroom during trial in shooting case; defendant sent back to jail

Before jurors heard testimony Wednesday morning in the trial of two men accused of shooting an Ocala man, Circuit Judge Peter Brigham first listened to the prosecution and the defense debate whether statements uttered by one of the defendants during a trial break on Tuesday could be admitted as evidence.

At issue was Searron Nathaniel Brooks III's comments and behavior during one of the trial breaks on Tuesday.

Brooks is accused of shooting Dishon Jechonias Barnes on Feb. 2, 2022. Patrick Rodriguez Emmanuel, the accused getaway driver, also is charged in the case and is standing trial.

First day of trial: Who did it? Trial starts for two men charged in connection with 2022 shooting of Ocala man

Brooks, 26, of Ocala, is charged with attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Emmanuel, 29, also of Ocala, is charged with principal to attempted murder and four counts of principal to aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.

Ocala defense lawyers Jack Maro and Laurie Hall are representing Brooks and Emmanuel, respectively.

At the conclusion of Barnes' testimony on Tuesday, Brooks, who was free on bond, went outside the courtroom and apparently was upset, according to testimony later provided in court. He reportedly said that Barnes was not telling the truth on the stand, and that whoever shot him should have killed him.

Brooks reportedly was not pleased with other issues and supposedly referred to someone as a snitch.

The comments were reported to the judge, who revoked Brooks' bond. Brooks was taken to the Marion County Jail after court adjourned Tuesday.

Lawyers speaking to each other and Circuit Judge Peter Brigham at trial

Both Brooks and Emmanuel appeared in court Wednesday morning wearing jail uniforms before the trial started.

After hearing from witnesses about Brooks' comments, the judge asked the lawyers for their arguments. Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon said Brooks was trying to intimidate witnesses in an effort to change their testimony.

Story continues

Emmanuel's lawyer, Hall, said admitting the statements as evidence would be prejudicial against her client. Since Emmanuel is locked up at the jail, when it's time for a trial break, he's escorted to the back. Emmanuel was not outside the courtroom when Brooks allegedly made his comments.

Maro said he doesn't think his client's remarks were threatening toward anyone.

The judge eventually agreed with the defense, saying Brooks' comments would not be allowed as evidence.

The state rests

Jurors were brought to the courtroom shortly before 10:30 a.m. to hear testimony. The prosecutor called a Florida Department of Law Enforcement firearms official to the stand.

The FDLE official told the court that shell casings from the scene matched a gun recovered by law enforcement officials from another individual involved in an unrelated incident.

The official said the success rate of obtaining a fingerprint from a shell casing discharged from a weapon is low, due to heat.

Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon shows the defense a photo during trial on Wednesday.

After the state rested its case, both defense lawyers asked the judge to consider a judgment of acquittal for their clients. The motions were denied.

The defense puts on its case

Emmanuel's girlfriend testified, saying she was with Emmanuel at his grandmother's residence at the time of the shooting.

Maro is expected to call his witness/witnesses on Thursday. Once the defense is finished, if the state doesn't have any rebuttal witnesses, then closing arguments will begin and the jury will deliberate.

Brooks already has stood trial in this case once, but it resulted in a hung jury and thus a mistrial. This is Emmanuel's first trial on these charges.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Trial continues: Testimony inside, drama outside Ocala courtroom