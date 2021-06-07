Drama over Biden's infrastructure bill could spill onto the global climate stage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Geman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The infrastructure drama enveloping Capitol Hill could spill onto the global climate stage.

Why it matters: Major new U.S. investments and policies could help spur other nations to take more aggressive and tangible steps to cut emissions. But failure to steer major new initiatives through Congress could hinder the White House diplomatic posture as the U.N. conference looms.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

State of play: The White House is negotiating with Republicans amid all kinds of uncertainty over whether Democrats can pass legislation without GOP backing.

  • President Biden has proposed major investments in electric vehicles, grid tech, mass transit, clean energy tax incentives and many other initiatives.

  • The negotiations with Republicans — who object to the plan's steep price tag and expansive definition of infrastructure — come ahead of November's critical United Nations climate summit.

What they're saying: "Because of the importance of American leadership on climate, the rest of the world is definitely watching what happens on Capitol Hill," said the Environmental Defense Fund's Nathaniel Keohane.

  • Keohane, who leads EDF's climate program, said major U.S. investments will bolster the country's economy and competitiveness. But they're also consequential internationally, he said.

  • "The more the U.S. can demonstrate leadership — not only in the ambition of its targets but in the ambition of its implementation and the seriousness of its implementation — the more likely we are to see the rest of the world stepping into its ambition and accelerating its own climate action," he said.

Catch up fast: In April the White House set a voluntary target under the Paris Agreement of cutting U.S. emissions by 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.But that's much harder to achieve absent Capitol Hill approval of new investments and incentives.

  • The Atlantic Council's Margaret Jackson said Biden's climate initiatives thus far have borne some fruit, pointing to several nations strengthening their Paris targets.

  • But Jackson, who has written about the importance of congressional action, also tells Axios: "U.S. allies and partners are still somewhat skeptical in terms of how much this administration can really accomplish, and will it be lasting."

What's next: Biden is slated to speak today with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the lead Republican on infrastructure negotiations.

  • Democrats can push their plan through budget reconciliation — the process that enables certain revenue and spending measures to pass with a simple majority Senate vote.

  • Those prospects in the 50-50 Senate are far from certain. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are cool to using reconciliation.

  • Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told ABC News yesterday that Biden will keep seeking a bipartisan deal, but added, "If we don't get there, then we'll consider other options."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's legislative goals run into the reality of a 50-50 Senate

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Jeff Bezos will blast into space on rocket's 1st crew flight

    Outdoing his fellow billionaires in daredevilry, Jeff Bezos will blast into space next month when his Blue Origin company makes its first flight with a crew. The 57-year-old Amazon founder and richest person in the world by Forbes' estimate will become the first person to ride his own rocket to space. Bezos announced his intentions Monday and, in an even bolder show of confidence, said he will share the adventure with his younger brother and best friend, Mark, an investor and volunteer firefighter.

  • Merkel urges 'catch up' as Germany opens semiconductor factory

    Leading car parts supplier Bosch inaugurated a new semiconductor factory in Germany on Monday, hailed by Chancellor Angela Merkel as a boost to Europe's efforts to reduce reliance on Asian chipmakers at a time of global shortages.

  • Former Shell U.S. President John Hofmeister dies at 73

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Former Shell Oil President John Hofmeister, who led the oil major's U.S. efforts to help restore investor confidence after an accounting scandal nearly two decades ago and later set up an energy advocacy group, has died. Hofmeister was named president of the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell in 2005 shortly after a reserves accounting scandal hit its parent.

  • U.S. administers 302.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The number of administered doses was up from the 301,638,578 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday. The number of vaccine doses delivered was at 371,520,735 as of Monday morning, as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC.

  • Biden’s Schmoozing of Congress Meets Harsh Reality of Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- As President Joe Biden pushes ahead with sweeping plans to spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure and the U.S. social safety net, White House advisers are counting on his personal touch with Congress -- including chummy calls with lawmakers -- to win over skeptics in both parties.He’s taken the lead in engaging with Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the top Republican negotiator on a bipartisan infrastructure package. But the hands-on lobbying is beginning to show its limits, as

  • Chef Molly Yeh's lockdown life full of recipes, baby firsts

    Somewhere between testing beet and carrot juice, blueberries and mint in search of the precise hues for a four-tiered rainbow cake celebrating her daughter's first birthday in spring 2020, Food Network star Molly Yeh was forced by COVID's gathering storm clouds to abruptly cancel the party she'd spent six months planning. The food blogger and author of “Molly on the Range” had already sketched the tablescape, sent hand-drawn invites incorporating the vegetable theme, and crafted cute marzipan carrots as cake toppers. Since then, the 32-year-old Yeh has balanced the daily frustrations and isolation of quarantine life with the many joyful firsts of her toddler, Bernie.

  • U.S. seizes $2.3 million in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Justice Department on Monday recovered some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co, cracking down on hackers who launched the most disruptive U.S. cyberattack on record. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial after last month's hack of its systems that led to massive shortages at U.S. East Coast gas stations. The Justice Department has "found and recaptured the majority" of the ransom paid by Colonial, Monaco said.

  • Burger King takes dig at Chick-fil-A during LGBTQ Pride month with new chicken sandwich

    The Home of the Whopper promises chicken “even on Sundays.”

  • Israel suspends ultranationalists' march in east Jerusalem

    Israeli police said Monday they blocked a planned procession by Jewish ultranationalists through parts of Jerusalem's Old City, following warnings that it could reignite tensions that led to a punishing 11-day war with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers last month. The parade, which celebrates Israel's capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, was underway on May 10 when Hamas fired rockets from Gaza toward the holy city, setting off heavy fighting. The war was preceded by weeks of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators in the Old City and in the nearby neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where Jewish settlers have waged a decades-long campaign to evict Palestinian families from their homes.

  • Putin has 2, maybe 3, daughters he barely ever talks about - here's everything we know about them

    Russian president Vladimir Putin has tried to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, rarely if ever discussing his children.

  • Biden dismisses GOP infrastructure counteroffer as falling short of his goals

    The White House said the latest GOP offer does not meet President Biden's "objectives to grow the economy, tackle the climate crisis, and create new jobs."

  • Feeling anxious about the reopening? You aren’t alone

    As America reopens, many people are feeling anxious about getting off the couch and re-entering the outside world. NBC’s Joshua Johnson speaks to clinical psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Gardere about how to cope with the challenges of adapting to our new normal.

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones slams Manchin’s op-ed: ‘Intellectually un-serious’

    The Marjorie-Taylor Greene’s have won the GOP ‘civil war,’ says Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY17). The most active Freshman member of Congress joins Ali Velshi to set the record straight for Sen. Joe Manchin on the history and purpose of the filibuster, and explain the urgency of passing the ‘For the People Act, despite some of its limitations. Says Rep. Jones, “I would like to see the President rise to the occasion” and get Senators Manchin and Sinema on board. “Senator Manchin would rather preserve Jim Crow

  • States rebound from bleak forecasts to pass record budgets

    Just a year ago, the financial future looked bleak for state governments as governors and lawmakers scrambled to cut spending amid the coronavirus recession that was projected to pummel revenue. Today, many of those same states are flush with cash, and lawmakers are passing budgets with record spending. At the same time, many states are socking away billions of dollars in savings.

  • Dan Vitale says he’s done playing football

    The Patriots released fullback Dan Vitale last month and he says he won’t be looking for another place to play in 2021. In a post to his LinkedIn page, Vitale wrote that he feels “like my body is just ready to move on” from playing football. He noted that he majored in economics at Northwestern [more]

  • Cheney: Trump using same rhetoric as Chinese communist party

    Outspoken Trump critic has again condemned Republican party leadership for encouraging former president

  • Trump snubs Pence and says he would consider Ron DeSantis as 2024 running mate

    A number of ‘great people’ in contention for unconfirmed 2024 run, admits former president

  • Police release color images of unidentified boy ‘Little Zion’ found dead near Nevada hiking trail

    Police hope the new images will help identify the boy, who was found dead of a homicide in Mountain Springs, Nevada

  • Chinese state media blasts US for taking Covid shots to Taiwan on a military plane

    Global Times accuses senators of ‘making further provocations’