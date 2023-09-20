Drama starts at courthouse, ends at hospital, with brawls, a shooting, arrests, injuries in between

L.A. County sheriff's deputies are seen at a crime scene in Lancaster in 2021. On Tuesday, a brawl in the city ended in a confrontation with deputies at a local hospital. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A brawl in Lancaster Tuesday morning spiraled into an extended drama that spanned several locations and included a shooting, six arrests, a scuffle with members of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and a series of minor injuries, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported an initial dispute among a group of unidentified people at the Antelope Valley Courthouse around 9:30 a.m.

Parties from that incident traveled a half-mile down the road from Lancaster to a gas station just across the border in Palmdale, according to Sgt. Adam Hilzendeger, acting watch commander of the sheriff's Lancaster station.

There, a shooting took place at about 10 a.m., and two unidentified female victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Hilzendeger. No deputies were involved in the shooting.

Read more: 'Whatever it takes to reduce crime': Why Lancaster is creating a police department

It's unknown at this point what caused the dispute, according to officials.

Deputies from the nearby Palmdale sheriff's station arrested six suspects, according to Hilzendeger, and discovered a cache of weapons inside their vehicles.

Several members of the group drove to the Antelope Valley Medical Center to seek care for the wounded.

As sheriff's deputies arrived at the medical center and started an investigation into the earlier shooting, some group members "became unruly," according to sheriff's reports. Some began yelling at law enforcement and eventually assaulted at least one deputy as arrests were being made.

Read more: FBI investigating violent incidents by L.A. County deputies in Palmdale and Lancaster

During this altercation, several more people suffered minor injuries, including at least one deputy. All were treated at the adjacent medical center and released, according to officials.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.