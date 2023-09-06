Drama unfolds over televised Georgia court hearing in election fraud case
Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on the indictments against former President Donald Trump on 'Special Report.'
Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on the indictments against former President Donald Trump on 'Special Report.'
“I think it was unnecessary," Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor, said on Fox News. He argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should have stood aside after the special counsel’s office brought charges against former President Donald Trump in two cases.
The Georgia prosecutor trying former President Donald Trump and his allies for their attempts to overturn the 2020 election results seeks to keep the identity of jurors secret. A former Mar-a-Lago employee avoids criminal charges by agreeing to testify for the prosecution, and the New York financial fraud civil trial will not be delayed.
The window for the GOP to find an alternative to Trump is rapidly closing.
The Biden administration announced Wednesday it was canceling seven oil drilling leases sold by the Trump administration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain.
The Dodgers star fouled a ball off his foot.
Alzheimer’s disease is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S., behind illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, COVID-19 and stroke.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
Liven up your picnics, patio parties and more with these great-sounding weatherproof speakers.
The construction of a new training center for police and firefighters has had activists battling with Atlanta officials for more than two years. But new RICO charges against protesters have made an already tense situation more volatile.
"The Godfather" actor, 83, welcomed a son with Noor Alfallah, 29, in June. Now, Alfallah has filed for physical custody of the baby and there's a report that they have split.
U.S. and U.K. authorities have sanctioned more alleged members of the notorious Russia-based Trickbot cybercrime gang. The Treasury said that the U.S. Department of Justice is concurrently unsealing indictments against nine individuals in connection with the Trickbot malware and Conti ransomware schemes, including seven of the individuals designated today.
A sweet treat for your feet! Comfy clogs are this season’s ‘It’ shoe.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. Here's all the larger job cuts so far.
Apple’s latest fall iPhone event — “Wonderlust” — is nearly here. Four new iPhones and a couple of Apple Watch models are expected to take center stage when the company showcases its latest products. USB-C should be in the spotlight as Apple changes its charging ports in response to new EU regulations.
These shows and docuseries help attract new fans and build deeper relationships with new ones.
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his belt in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293. But it could have been Dricus Du Plessis were it not for a mysterious foot injury.
After ripping through June, AI stocks haven't bounced much during quarterly earnings to end the summer.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
The start of the NFL season means fantasy football is back, but there's still time to draft another team!
Pinterest's latest update is aimed at improving the visibility of plus-size fashion and other styles that highlight a broader spectrum of body shapes and sizes.