Dramatic dash cam video shows moment Alabama inmate was captured

New dashcam video shows the moment escaped prison inmate Casey White was captured in Indiana after police dragged him from a Cadillac that crashed after a pursuit.

White had been on the run with former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, who was accused of helping him escape Lauderdale County Jail on April 29.

The dashcam video shows a host of officers dragging the hulking, 6-foot-9 accused killer from a wrecked Cadillac after a police chase in Evansville on Monday. White surrenders and officers pat him down on the hood of a police car.

An autopsy report confirmed on Tuesday that Vicky White, 56, fatally shot herself in the head just before police moved in after the crash.

"Got the gun in her hand?" an officer asks in newly released bodycam footage of the scene.

"Yeah, it’s right there, watch it," another officer warns.

First responders are then seen pulling Vicky White from the vehicle to try to save her, but she was later pronounced dead.

Casey White was extradited on Tuesday night from Indiana to a state prison in Alabama rather than the county jail from which he escaped.

"Today’s been a good day," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said on TODAY Wednesday. "Got him back home, got him back behind bars."

White was formally charged on Tuesday with escape in the first degree, and prosecutors say more charges could be added. He is already serving 75 years for a string of crimes and has also been charged with capital murder in the 2015 stabbing death of a 58-year-old Alabama woman.

"We’ll be looking at another state and possibly federal charges on that incident that involved the death of Vicky White," Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said on TODAY.

Authorities said the couple, whom they previously detailed had a yearslong "special relationship," was armed with an arsenal of weapons and prepared for a shootout with police until U.S. marshals crashed their car.

"That action may have saved many of my deputies and fellow law enforcement officers' lives," Vanderburgh County (Ind.) Sheriff Dave Wedding said on TODAY.

Investigators also found $29,000 in cash, several wigs, and camping gear in the getaway car.

Casey White's murder trial for the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway was supposed to start next month, but his attorneys are now asking for a change in venue due to the nationwide attention from his escape.

White confessed to killing Ridgeway to a Lauderdale County investigator in 2020 but has since recanted and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, authorities said. Ridgeway's son Austin Williams called White's capture "a miracle" on Monday.