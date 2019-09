The Dramatic History of London’s Underground

“The Underground has been part of my life for as long as I can remember,” says Green. “I was brought up in north London and went to school every day on the Northern Line. I always felt sorry for people in south London who weren’t on the Tube map. If you lived in Bromley or Croydon you weren’t really part of London.” The original glass-and-iron roof constructed in 1876 still shelters Earl’s Court, the District Line’s hub.