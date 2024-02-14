Dramatic images: Erosion from high surf, winds damage beachfront homes in Jupiter Inlet Colony

The town of Jupiter Inlet Colony has closed its beach and its public access walkways until further notice because of how much its shoreline has eroded in the past few months.

The erosion has created steep drop-offs, some of them 10 feet high, from the dunes to the beach.

At high tide, the ocean has covered the bottom of stairways leading to the shore, blocking access to beachgoers.

Several homes among the 25 that sit on the beach have sustained damage from the erosion. The ocean has carried away fences, pool structures, trees, bushes and parts of patios, but all of the houses, many of which cost their owners millions of dollars, are still standing.

Stairs to the beach are damaged and sand eroding on February 12, 2024, in Jupiter Inlet Colony, Florida.

Homes damaged from erosion on February 12, 2024, in Jupiter Inlet Colony, Florida.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Stunning images of erosion damage to beachfront homes in South Florida