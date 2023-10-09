Dramatic moment dashcam captures driver swerving into oncoming traffic
Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, when a driver swerved into oncoming traffic causing multiple vehicle collisions.
Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, when a driver swerved into oncoming traffic causing multiple vehicle collisions.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked those worth snapping up now — from Apple, Bose, Cuisinart and more.
Just ahead of Google's October "Bid Deal Days" Prime Day sale, multiple Nest products are on sale, some back to all-time low prices.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Drops. Late turnovers. Lamar Jackson and Baltimore had every chance to seal an unbeaten road record in the AFC North early this season – then proceeded to throw them all away.
Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.
Richardson's throwing shoulder was driven into the turf when he was tackled on a run play.
Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter after taking an awkward sack and was quickly ruled out of the game.
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
Players from both teams knelt around Chanler Zavala as he received medical attention on the field. Zavala gave a thumbs up as he was driven off the field on a cart.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Lewis Hamilton’s first championship Mercedes F1 will be auctioned off at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. It's expected to fetch between $10 and $15 million.
Matt Milano reportedly sustained a fractured leg and a season-ending knee injury on Sunday afternoon in London.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
A 1986 Pontiac Fiero 2M4 notchback coupe with Iron Duke engine and automatic transmission, found in a California wrecking yard.
Messi returned to the field for 35 minutes off the bench, but couldn't find a goal, and Inter Miami's long-shot playoff hopes officially disappeared.
More than 40,000 shoppers have given it their seal of approval — and it's on sale.
New studies suggest simple ways you can improve your health. Here's what to know.
The market is full of 'Tesla beaters' that haven't gotten the job done. Why?
Warm up in this 'sharp-looking' shirt-jacket hybrid, on sale for 35% off.
We break down the six main types of car insurance – plus additional coverage options.