Dramatic photo shows Israel unleashing its Iron Dome interceptors against rockets from Gaza

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
israel iron dome gaza rockets
Israel's Iron Dome interceptors seen on the left as militants launched rockets from Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on Friday. Anas Baba/AFP via Getty Images

  • This photo shows Israel's Iron Dome interception system responding to militant rockets from Gaza.

  • This week Israel has launched airstrikes into Gaza, and Hamas has fired rockets toward Israel.

  • The air attacks have killed dozens of people, mostly in Gaza.

A stunning photo, taken by Anas Baba for Agence France-Presse, shows Israel's Iron Dome interceptors responding to rockets launched from militants in Gaza early Friday.

The Iron Dome works by tracking incoming rockets and firing projectiles to destroy them before they land.

Israel said that Hamas - which controls Gaza - and other militants had launched 1,600 rockets as of Thursday but that the Iron Dome system had destroyed about 90% of the incoming rockets.

Israel in turn has bombarded Gaza, leveling buildings in lethal airstrikes.

Most of those killed or injured have been on the Palestinian side. Palestinian medical officials said at least 119 people - including 31 children - had been killed in the past four days, Reuters reported Friday.

On the Israeli side, eight people have been reported killed, according to Reuters: one soldier, six Israeli civilians, and one Indian worker.

Israel's defense minister, Benny Gantz, suggested Thursday that Israel's airstrikes would escalate: "The army will continue to attack to bring a total, long-term quiet. Only when we reach that goal will we be able to speak about a truce."

Israel also moved ground troops to its border with Gaza on Thursday, and the Israel Defense Force said early Friday that it had started attacking Gaza from the ground.

