Dramatic photo shows a leaking cargo ship sink off Sri Lanka, where officials are preparing for a devastating oil spill

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
Sri Lanka ship
Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl vessel as it sinks off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, June 2, 2021. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/Handout via REUTER

  • A cargo ship off the coast of Sri Lanka caught fire last month and is now sinking.

  • Officials worry the ship could create a devastating oil spill, and are preparing.

  • It has already created an environmental disaster by leaking chemicals and microplastics.

A dramatic photo shows a cargo ship sinking off the coast of Sri Lanka after it caught fire and caused an environmental disaster.

The photo shows the Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl sink on Wednesday as it was towed toward the deep sea and further from the coast. An unidentified green film can be seen surrounding the ship.

But the efforts to tow the ship were later abandoned as the rear of the ship hit the sea bed, Reuters reported.

The ship started burning on May 20, has already caused environmental destruction by spilling chemicals and microplastics, killing sea life. Experts already warned that it could be the country's worst-ever environmental disaster.

Officials are now preparing for a possible oil spill, which would create a new crisis.

The ship's operator, X-Press Feeders, said on Thursday there were no signs that any oil had leaked yet, according to Reuters. But it said that authorities were on standby if that happens.

Read the original article on Business Insider

