Dramatic photos show doctors and nurses struggling on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic around the world

Nurses hug at the Cremona hospital in Lombardy, Italy, on March 15, 2020.

Paolo Miranda/ AFP/Getty

Thousands of doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel are working around the clock to treat patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Many of them face grueling conditions, long work hours, and fears of contracting the virus themselves. Healthcare staff have also reported having insufficient medical equipment.

And as some people still ignore official advice to self-isolate, doctors and nurses are posting signs on social media asking people to stay at home to make their work easier.

Scroll down to the dramatic conditions on the coronavirus outbreak's front lines.

Doctors, nurses, and other medical staff are flocking to the front lines as the world struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which has now infected more than 341,000 people and spread to at least 167 countries and territories.

As hospitals fill up and more and more people get infected on a daily basis, medical staff have to endure long hours, intensifying conditions, and the looming fear of contracting the virus themselves.

From watching patients die alone to delivering a baby infected with coronavirus, nurses and doctors alike have seen the worst of this disease.

Scroll down to see what life is like on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

Doctors and nurses have worked around the clock to save the lives of those who have fallen ill with the coronavirus, like these medics huddling together to operate on a critical patient in Wuhan.

Xinhua/Ke Hao/Getty Images

This video of medics inside a makeshift intensive care unit in Bergamo, Italy's worst-hit city, looks almost apocalyptic. (Warning: This video contains footage of acute coronavirus cases that may be distressing to watch.)

Across Italy, doctors and nurses have also described long working hours, few supplies, and grueling conditions that has left them emotionally and physically exhausted.

Paolo Miranda/ AFP/Getty

"I am physically tired because the protective devices are bad, the lab coat makes me sweat, and once dressed, I can no longer go to the bathroom or drink for six hours," Alessia Bonari, an Italian nurse in Milan, wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

Pictures of medical staff looking chafed and bruised from wearing face masks and goggles all day have also gone viral.

Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Doctors and nurses from countries like China and Italy — which have seen the highest infections and deaths from the virus — have been sharing selfies of their bruised faces on social media, Britain's Metro newspaper reported.

Bonari, the Italian nurse, also shared a photo of her face bruised from heavy protective gear.

Medics have been battling the disease on various fronts, from picking up patients from their homes in heavy protective gear...

