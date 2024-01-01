Dramatic pictures: Fleeing pickup truck slams into Ocala office building; driver dies

A pickup truck driver fleeing from Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies on New Year's Eve died after he plowed into the front of an office building on East Fort King Street in Ocala.

The deceased was identified only as a male. More details are being withheld pending family notification.

Deputies said they were trying to stop the pickup truck as part of their investigation into a burglary/disturbance in Silver Springs Shores. The call about the burglary/disturbance was received shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday

The names of the businesses posted at the front where a pickup truck crashed, killing the driver late Sunday night.

Looking for the truck, a deputy saw a vehicle that matched the description and attempted to stop it around the 2400 block of Maricamp Road.

The driver of the truck fled and the deputy gave chase, the sheriff's office said. During the pursuit, the truck struck the deputy's vehicle. The deputy was unable to continue with the pursuit and stopped, officials said.

This was the scene late on New Year's Eve after a pickup truck plowed into an Ocala office building.

Continuing to flee, the truck driver eventually ended up on Southeast 22nd Avenue. From there, the truck drove across East Fort King Street, into a business parking lot and slammed into an office building, the sheriff's office said.

A pickup truck driver fleeing from deputies slammed into this office building late Sunday.

Ocala police officers, who were updated on the chase, searched for the vehicle. Driving along East Fort King Street, an officer noticed a large hole in the front of an office building. As the officer got closer to the location, the official saw the truck in the building close to midnight.

Law enforcement officials said this pickup truck crashed into an office building along East Fort King Street late Sunday, killing the driver, who was the lone occupant.

The truck went through the front of the building that houses the Berkshire Hathaway real estate company and EdwardJones investing office at 2161 E. Fort King St.

A red rectangular shaped sign, reading "Dangerous or unsafe do not enter," was posted on a glass door as officials continued to investigate.

This sign was posted on a glass door after a pickup truck drove into it late Sunday night, killing the driver.

The area where the crash occurred is surrounded by businesses and residential properties.

Law enforcement officials said that judging from skid marks seen in the roadway, it appears the driver tried braking roughly 150 yards before impact. Unable to stop, the vehicle sped into the building. Authorities said speed was factor.

The incident is being treated as a death investigation, law enforcement officials said.

