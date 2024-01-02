Dramatic, smoky fire damages stores, apartments in downtown Falmouth

FALMOUTH ―A fire broke out in the block of buildings at 172-176 Main St. in downtown Falmouth, sending flames and smoke billowing over the complex that houses second floor apartments, and ground floor businesses including Twigs, Sea Bags, Homespun Gardens and a seasonal restaurant, The Pickle Jar.

"The police had Main Street blocked off in both directions. There were quite a few people out going to restaurants and police were diverting traffic around the area. The smoke was really thick, I did not linger too long. i didn't want to take in too much smoke," said George Brennan, former editor of the Martha's Vineyard Times.

Brennan, who lives about a block away, said he passes the building on daily walks. He went down to see the fire after spotting dramatic photos of flames and smoke on the community website, "Fabulous Falmouth."

An aerial view of the Weeks Building at 172-176 Main St. in Falmouth as firefighters fought a smoky fire early Monday evening.

The Falmouth police and fire departments were still at the scene of the early-evening fire and were not immediately available for comment. Photos showed firefighters in ladder trucks getting above flames on the second floor to put them out.

"It's always scary to see something like that, a wood-framed building like that, but it could have been worse. The fire station is pretty close and I think that helped," Brennan said of the complex, located next to Anejo Mexican Bistro and diagonally across from the town hall parking lot.

Several people gathered at the scene said they didn't want to comment.

A firefighter battles flames from above the second floor fire at 172 Main St. on New Year's Day.

The retail-residential building, known as the Weeks Building, had recently sold for nearly $3 million, according to the real estate website Loopnet.

