Dramatic time-lapse videos show floodwaters turn roads into rivers from atmospheric river slamming California

SAN LORENZO, Calif. – Another powerful atmospheric river storm is hammering California with life-threatening flash flooding on Monday, and dramatic videos from the Golden State are showing the fury of the rising floodwaters.

Areas such as Santa Cruz and San Lorenzo in the San Francisco Bay Area are once again being walloped as more heavy rain falls onto an already-drenched region of Northern and Central California.

The video below shows the San Lorenzo River, which flows between San Francisco and Santa Cruz, rising as a log jam is blocking the water flow. Officials closed one of the lanes on Monday, so they may try to remove the log jam.

Earlier Monday morning, this time-lapse video captured the waters of the San Lorenzo River rapidly rising before the sun rose.

Roads in the town of Felton – located north of Santa Cruz – turned into rivers and had to be closed due to high water levels.

Hwy 9 closed at Highlands Park, as San Lorenzo River at Henry Cowell in Felton is rising.

A bridge just east of the city of Santa Cruz fell into the rushing creek below, completely breaking off of the roadway and forcing nearby residents to find an alternate route.

Parts of the city of Santa Cruz were brought to a halt as floodwaters inundated an intersection at Mt. Hermon Road and Graham Road, making the roadway impassable.

The flash flooding has also led to mudslides pushing dirt, trees and debris onto roads. One mudslide led to an area on state Route 9 and Holiday Lane, located close to the San Lorenzo River, to be shut down.