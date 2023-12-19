A dramatic transformation saved this historic 1887 Texas home. Now it’s for sale
Upon feasting your eyes on this particular home for the first time in Smithville, Texas, one wouldn’t guess that the picturesque residence was completely and utterly revamped by and award-winning interior designer and has a fiery history.
And now, the stunning estate has listed for $2.4 million.
“Originally built for Yeager Hill, one of Smithville’s first settlers whose family established retail commerce along with the town’s first bank, the home boasts modern amenities while preserving its historical charm,” a news release for the home says. “Towards the end of the 19th century, it was one of the area’s most admired homes due to the booming downtown district that had developed near the house.”
Designer Mary Bledshoe, who calls the estate her “Garden District house in Texas” bought the home after it stood vacant for two decades.
“After the Bledsoes purchased it, over a year’s worth of renovations took place,” the media materials continue. “The home was special to the community in Smithville, and the Bledsoes made sure to honor the home’s original aesthetic. After it was complete, they held open houses to reintroduce it to the town and received overwhelmingly positive feedback.”
While the home stayed in the Hill family for over a century, Bledsoe’s vision and touch on the residence appeared to have an overwhelmingly positive effect that transformed its inside. The listing on Realtor, which says the home is off-market, has the original photos of the home before the restoration.
The results are luminous.
Features of the four-bedroom, five- bathroom estate include:
Expansive kitchen
Light fixtures made from 1860s German grain sacks
Wide exterior columns
Verandas
Original windows
The listing is held by Ryan Rogers of Douglas Elliman.
Smithville is about 45 miles southeast of Austin.