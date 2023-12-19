A dramatic transformation saved this historic 1887 Texas home. Now it’s for sale

Upon feasting your eyes on this particular home for the first time in Smithville, Texas, one wouldn’t guess that the picturesque residence was completely and utterly revamped by and award-winning interior designer and has a fiery history.

Exterior of the home Photo courtesy of David Stewart Photography

And now, the stunning estate has listed for $2.4 million.

Interior Photo courtesy of David Stewart Photography

“Originally built for Yeager Hill, one of Smithville’s first settlers whose family established retail commerce along with the town’s first bank, the home boasts modern amenities while preserving its historical charm,” a news release for the home says. “Towards the end of the 19th century, it was one of the area’s most admired homes due to the booming downtown district that had developed near the house.”

Kitchen Photo courtesy of David Stewart Photography

Designer Mary Bledshoe, who calls the estate her “Garden District house in Texas” bought the home after it stood vacant for two decades.

Dining room Photo courtesy of David Stewart Photography

“After the Bledsoes purchased it, over a year’s worth of renovations took place,” the media materials continue. “The home was special to the community in Smithville, and the Bledsoes made sure to honor the home’s original aesthetic. After it was complete, they held open houses to reintroduce it to the town and received overwhelmingly positive feedback.”

Living room Photo courtesy of David Stewart Photography

While the home stayed in the Hill family for over a century, Bledsoe’s vision and touch on the residence appeared to have an overwhelmingly positive effect that transformed its inside. The listing on Realtor, which says the home is off-market, has the original photos of the home before the restoration.

Bedroom Photo courtesy of David Stewart Photography

The results are luminous.

Bathroom Photo courtesy of David Stewart Photography

Features of the four-bedroom, five- bathroom estate include:

Expansive kitchen

Light fixtures made from 1860s German grain sacks

Wide exterior columns

Verandas

Original windows

Bedroom Photo courtesy of David Stewart Photography

The listing is held by Ryan Rogers of Douglas Elliman.

Terrace Photo courtesy of David Stewart Photography

Smithville is about 45 miles southeast of Austin.











