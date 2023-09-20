In dramatic turn, ex-Brockton police chief enters Alford plea in crash case. What's that?

WORCESTER — In a dramatic end to a closely watched case, former longtime Brockton Police Chief Manny Gomes admitted that if the negligent driving charge against him went to court, he'd likely be found guilty.

Worcester District Court Judge Steven Power accepted an "Alford plea" from Gomes. The former chief will go on probation for six months. If he keeps his record clean during that time, the charge would be dismissed, Power explained in a Wednesday morning hearing.

If he breaks probation, however, Gomes could go to prison for up to two years.

The case concerns a three-car wreck authorities say the former police chief caused as he rushed to the scene of a double drowning at D.W. Field Park the night of May 15, 2021, where two cousins had drowned.

Former Brockton Police Chief Manny Gomes confers with his attorney Georgia Petropoulous during a hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 about a motor vehicle crash in which Gomes was charged and entered an Alford plea.

Victim impact statement

One of the people Gomes struck in the crash gave a victim impact statement in court. Marie "Betty" François was sitting in her Hyundai in the breakdown lane when Gomes' city-owned Ford Explorer struck her car.

"My physical and mental health has suffered since the crash," she told the court, adding that she has severe back pain and weakness in her right arm. That loss of strength, she said, caused her to drop a pot of boiling water on her right foot, resulting in second-degree burns.

6 surprising things we learned Ex-Brockton police chief's 'show cause' hearing

Marie "Betty" François gives a victim impact statement in Worcester District Court during a hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 about a motor vehicle crash in which she was injured involving former Brockton Police Chief Manny Gomes.

What is an Alford plea?

An Alford plea, also known as a "best-interests plea," occurs when a defendant registers a formal admission of guilt but simultaneously maintains his or her innocence, according to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute.

"Like the similar nolo contendere plea, an Alford plea skips the full process of a criminal trial because the defendant agrees to accept all the ramifications of a guilty verdict," the institute says.

"The main difference between a nolo contendere plea and an Alford plea is that, in an Alford plea, the defendant formally pleads guilty while, in a nolo contendere plea, the defendant refuses to assert either guilt or innocence. This distinction is relevant because unlike a nolo contendere plea, a formal admission of guilt under an Alford plea can be used against the defendant in future suits," the institute says.

2 Brockton cops made more than $400K Here are the city's top 10 highest paid workers.

Reaction to the outcome

Advocates for transparency and accountability have been attending each of the numerous hearings in the case.

"It's justice in some form, but not necessarily the kind of justice we were looking for," said Nicole Coward of Brockton, a member of the police accountability organization D.A.R.R.C.

Bri Nichols of D.A.R.R.C., a Brockton police accountability organization, stands with accident victim Marie "Betty" François outside Worcester District Court on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, after former Brockton Police Chief Manny Gomes entered an Alford plea on a negligent driving charge for a crash in which Francois was injured.

What happened on night of crash?

The case stems from a three-car wreck authorities say the former police chief caused as he rushed to the scene of a double drowning on the night of May 15, 2021. All three vehicles were totaled and five people were injured.

Investigators did not, however, cite Gomes with a crime. That came only later, after a private citizen convinced a different court that there was enough evidence for the state to file the negligent driving charge.

Here are the basics, drawn from the transcript of a state trooper's testimony during the probable cause hearing: As the chief was merging his Explorer onto Route 24 in Bridgewater, he struck a Hyundai Sonata that was stationary in the breakdown lane. The Hyundai, in which driver Marie "Betty" Francois was sitting, spun around. The cruiser then collided with a Honda Pilot driven by Karine C. Andrade, flipping it over. Gomes' vehicle came to rest in the median.

Why was the court case moved to Worcester?

Authorities moved the case to Worcester District Court to prevent an appearance of conflict of interest, given Gomes' longtime service and high rank in the Brockton Police. Gomes retired in December 2021 citing health concerns.

This story will be updated with comments from Gomes' defense team.

Send your news tips to reporter Chris Helms by email at CHelms@enterprisenews.com or connect on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @HelmsNews.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Former Brockton Police Chief Manny Gomes takes Alford plea crash case