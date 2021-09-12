Dramatic video footage shows a couple being aggressive towards JetBlue flight attendants, then threatening to sue over mask dispute

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
JetBlue flight
A husband and wife were kicked off a JetBlue flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Diego. Getty Images

  • JetBlue banned a couple from flying with the airline for failing to wear masks properly.

  • Video of the incident shows the unnamed couple causing a ruckus on a Fort Lauderdale to San Diego flight.

  • In the clip, the woman threatens to sue JetBlue.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

JetBlue banned a husband and wife from flying with the airline after refusing to wear face masks properly and becoming aggressive towards crew members, Insider's Zahra Tayeb previously reported.

Video footage of the incident, which took place earlier this week, has since emerged. It shows the unnamed couple causing a ruckus on the flight from Fort Lauderdale to San Diego.

The clip, recorded by Instagram user Alice Rusa, shows the man, whose face mask is dangling off one ear, pushing a crew member. He then proceeds to curse aggressively and complain that he had to wait four hours for the flight.

Referring to why the couple was reportedly kicked off for refusing to wear a face mask properly, the man claims he was only given "one cock-sucking warning" by flight attendants. "The second he said something, I pulled it over my nose," he claims.

His wife, who is initially wearing a face mask, tells fellow passengers that her five-year-old son "knocked his face mask off by accident." She then claims that they "offered to comply" before becoming visibly emotional.

"They're kicking us off and I don't know why," she continues. "We're American, civilians, everything, that's it."

While her husband can still be heard shouting at flight attendants in the background, the woman claims that one crew member won't tell her why they were being kicked off.

"Let it go viral," she said. "We're gonna sue the shit out of them."

Shortly after, she told the flight attendant: "Everyone I know is an attorney."

The man then told the flight attendant that he was a "vaccinated person" and accused crew members of causing a scene.

He was captured on video demanding a flight attendant turn around and "face everybody" while pointing his finger at the employee.

The passengers then cheer as he is escorted off the flight.

"If a customer refuses to wear a face mask after being asked, crew members will work to de-escalate the situation to the best of their ability to gain compliance prior to removal," JetBlue said in a statement to NBC News.

JetBlue did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

