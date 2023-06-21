Dramatic video shows deputies rescuing California woman kidnapped at gunpoint

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office released dramatic helicopter and body camera footage of deputies arresting a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

The suspect forced entry into the 30-year-old victim’s home in the 100 block of South Morgan Road, west of Turlock, around 9:41 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release posted on the Facebook page of the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim ran with her children to a neighbor’s house, but the suspect followed, according to Sgt. Erich Layton.

The suspect pistol-whipped one of the victim’s children with what later was determined to be a replica handgun, according to the release. He then forced his ex-girlfriend into his vehicle at gunpoint.

Layton did not know how many children were at the home or the age of the child who was pistol-whipped but said the victim’s 12-year-old son called 911.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Multiple deputies, including those in the air support unit, began searching for it.

Deputies in the Sheriff’s Office helicopter spotted the vehicle traveling south at high speed on Central Avenue. Ground units responded as the vehicle continued onto Kelley Road, according to the news release.

The suspect stopped the car when he reached barricades at the Hills Ferry Bridge, which is closed due to construction.

The suspect and victim got out of the car. The suspect then ran to the victim and grabbed her as she tried to get away.

Deputies arrived within seconds and instructed the suspect to release the victim and surrender. After about a minute, he let her go and put his hands in the air, Layton said.

Deputies detained 22-year-old Angel Primitivo Garcia.

The victim suffered injuries including scratches and bruises. Her child who was pistol-whipped was not badly injured, according to the release.

Garcia was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, domestic violence, child endangerment, burglary, criminal threats and brandishing a replica firearm.

He remains in custody in lieu of $495,000 bail.