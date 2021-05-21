Dramatic video shows home invasion suspects trying to flee police in high-speed getaway which ends in pile-up

Gino Spocchia
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Footage from Fort Lauderdale Police Department of a police chase on Wednesday &lt;/p&gt; (Fort Lauderdale Police Department/Fox News 13)

Footage from Fort Lauderdale Police Department of a police chase on Wednesday

(Fort Lauderdale Police Department/Fox News 13)

A dramatic police chase in Florida caused a car to flip over and half a dozen others to pile-up on after five suspects fled from an attempted car burglary.

In dramatic video footage from Broward County, Florida, all five suspects of a home intrusion in Fort Lauderdale were chased by officers. All were juveniles and under the age of 18.

It ends with a stolen SUV colliding with a barrier and flipping over. Almost half a dozen other vehicles are forced to steer out of the way.

According to Fox News 13, it followed a call out to a property in Fort Lauderdale of a home intrusion, with the juveniles trying to steal a car.

The suspects then fled the property and refused to pull over — a chase then ensued along the southbound interstate 95.

They collided with a 34-year-old cyclist who ccording to Local10, suffered from “multiple fractures on his neck and spine, a laceration on his head and ear that he needed morphine for”.

Footage captured by a Broward County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was released following the arrest of all five individuals.

According to police, the SUV driven by the suspects was stolen from Miami-Dade County,

An investigation is ongoing into the interstate collision, and attempted burglary and theft.

Yanko Reyes of the Florida Highway Patrol said of the car chase: “We were extremely lucky that there were no more injuries”.

Recommended Stories

  • Person living with Texas toddler found dead says video shows suspect taking child

    Darriynn Brown, 18, was arrested earlier this week in connection with the death and charged with kidnapping and theft.

  • NJ beaches paid for by all, but parking keeps outsiders away

    New Jersey's wide, sandy beaches have been paid for by taxpayers across the U.S., from wheat farmers in Kansas to fishermen in Alaska. The practical effect in shore towns like Deal, a wealthy enclave popular with New York doctors, lawyers and business executives, has been that people who don't live within walking distance of the sand are often not able to use it.

  • Celebrations in Gaza as Israel, Hamas ceasefire begins

    Palestinians, many of whom had spent 11 days huddled in fear of Israeli shelling, poured into Gaza's streets. Mosque loud-speakers feted "the victory of the resistance achieved over the Occupation (Israel) during the 'Sword of Jerusalem' battle."In the countdown to the 2 a.m. (2300 GMT Thursday) cease-fire, Palestinian rocket salvoes continued and Israel carried out at least one air strike.Each side said it stood ready to retaliate for any truce violations by the other. Cairo said it would send two delegations to monitor the ceasefire.The violence erupted on May 10, triggered by Palestinians' anger at what they assailed as Israeli curbs on their rights in Jerusalem, including during police confrontations with protesters at Al-Aqsa mosque during the Ramadan fasting month.The fighting meant many Palestinians in Gaza could not mark the Eid al-Fitr festival at Ramadan's conclusion. On Friday, throughout Gaza, postponed Eid al-Fitr meals were held instead.In Israel, radio stations that had carried around-the-clock news and commentary switched back to pop music and folk songs.Gaza health officials said 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, had been killed and more than 1,900 wounded in aerial bombardments. Israel said it had killed at least 160 combatants.Authorities put the death toll in Israel at 12, with hundreds of people treated for injuries in rocket attacks that caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Men are complaining about all-female gym that went viral on Tik Tok

    Women say they ‘feel excluded from spaces everyday’

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Abortion: Texas governor signs restrictive new law

    Governor Greg Abbott signs the legislation which bans abortions after as early as six weeks.

  • Demi Lovato announces they are non-binary

    Lovato, 28, said on Twitter that the decision to use the pronouns they/them had come after "a lot of healing & self-reflective work.""Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato said.The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, a former Disney Channel child star, spoke about their decision in a new podcast, "4D with Demi Lovato", that was launched on Wednesday.

  • Four chilling debut thrillers for your summer reading list

    A book-publishing horror story; a small-town psychosexual thriller; a Filipino American culinary caper; and a racially charged French murder mystery.

  • Olivia Rodrigo has become pop's brightest new star - here's how

    She seemingly arrived from nowhere, but the Drivers License singer has been preparing for this all her life.

  • FBI seized 18 electronic devices in Rudy Giuliani raid

    Investigators extract data from devices as they seek a court appointee to review contents

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • WeWork reports $2bn loss ahead of stock market debut

    The troubled office-sharing startup's business was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Family of deceased Capitol Hill police officer implore Congress to establish riot commission

    The family of Howie Liebengood, the Capitol Police officer who died by suicide following the 6 January riot, have called for Congress to establish the proposed commission to investigate the events of that day. Virginia congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents the family, published the statement on their behalf, noting that Mr Liebengood would still be alive today were it not for the attack on the Capitol. Further to their calls for an official investigation into the violent insurrection that saw Capitol Police officers overwhelmed and attacked by pro-Trump rioters, the family is proud of the progress that has been made on supporting the mental health of the force.

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Tim Ryan’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • AD's 2021 Hotel Awards

    Transformed by the AD100 designer Ken Fulk, this historic Austin man- sion (now an Auberge Resort) brims with color, pattern, and glamour galore, from the lemon-hued lounge chairs and umbrellas that ring the pool to the Pierre Frey fabric that cocoons the showstopper LaVerne suite. Get it now! Atelier Ace reunited with AD100 firm Roman and Williams on the hip hotel group’s latest stronghold, a ground-up building in downtown Brooklyn where industrial details blend with artisanal touches. Get it now! Part luxury safari, part arts incubator, this resort features commissions by contemporary South African talents on the order of Porky Hefer, Andile Dyalvane, and Adam Birch.