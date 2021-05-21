Dramatic video shows home invasion suspects trying to flee police in high-speed getaway which ends in pile-up

Footage from Fort Lauderdale Police Department of a police chase on Wednesday (Fort Lauderdale Police Department/Fox News 13)

A dramatic police chase in Florida caused a car to flip over and half a dozen others to pile-up on after five suspects fled from an attempted car burglary.

In dramatic video footage from Broward County, Florida, all five suspects of a home intrusion in Fort Lauderdale were chased by officers. All were juveniles and under the age of 18.

It ends with a stolen SUV colliding with a barrier and flipping over. Almost half a dozen other vehicles are forced to steer out of the way.

According to Fox News 13, it followed a call out to a property in Fort Lauderdale of a home intrusion, with the juveniles trying to steal a car.

The suspects then fled the property and refused to pull over — a chase then ensued along the southbound interstate 95.

They collided with a 34-year-old cyclist who ccording to Local10, suffered from “multiple fractures on his neck and spine, a laceration on his head and ear that he needed morphine for”.

Footage captured by a Broward County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was released following the arrest of all five individuals.

According to police, the SUV driven by the suspects was stolen from Miami-Dade County,

An investigation is ongoing into the interstate collision, and attempted burglary and theft.

Yanko Reyes of the Florida Highway Patrol said of the car chase: “We were extremely lucky that there were no more injuries”.