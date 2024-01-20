Dramatic video shows large boulders blasted to clear Sacramento area road after rockslide

Placer County on Friday blasted large boulders blocking a segment of Old Foresthill Road in Auburn into small pieces so the rock debris could be removed and the route cleared.

Still, drivers are being advised to avoid the area and continue on Foresthill Road to get to their destination. The county’s roads division will continue cleanup of the debris, near Mammoth Bar, into next week, Placer County said in a social media post.

The county said it’s determining whether additional road repairs are needed to safely reopen the road.

A contractor was hired to blast the boulders that had fallen onto the roadway in a rockslide on Thursday morning. All lanes were blocked.

Dramatic video of the explosion shows smaller rock pieces flying at and hitting a camera at one angle.