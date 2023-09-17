Dramatic video shows massive shark rescued after becoming stranded on Florida beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. – Beachgoers came to the rescue after a massive shark was stranded on a Florida beach.

A woman caught the dramatic scene on video as her husband and some other men worked to bring the shark back into the water.

One of the men said he saw the shark closing in on the beach at a "fast speed," and then the shark became stuck on the sand.

"After a few seconds of seeing it struggle to get back in the water, my husband took charge to try to help it," the woman told Storyful.

The men try pulling the massive shark back into the water.

Her husband and a couple of other men grabbed the tail fin and pulled the toothy fish toward deeper water. The agitated mako shark, which dwarfed the man, struggled and thrashed. At one point, it threw the rescuers aside.

"Babe, it’s too dangerous, don’t be doing that," the woman behind the camera yells.

Instead of flexing muscle in shark fashion, it chomped the air several times, showing off its deadly teeth.

"Babe, look at them freakin' teeth," she said on the video.

A closeup of the shark's mouth.

The woman said after a few attempts by her husband, two others joined in the dangerous rescue mission. They managed to pull it to deeper water.

The stunned shark was very still, with onlookers wondering if the animal was still alive.

After a few moments to recuperate, the shark swam away, and the eyewitnesses gave the three men a standing ovation.

AmericanOceans.org placed the mako on the most dangerous shark to human life list, even though most sharks do not prey on humans. The giant shark can grow to 12 feet and weigh 1,200 pounds. Attacks, while rare, are very powerful. The mako has the second most substantial bite in the world, with 3,000 pounds of bite force. Only the crocodiles have a stronger bite.





