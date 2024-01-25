Dramatic video shows moment Ohio police officer saves unresponsive 3-year-old girl

An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero after reviving an unresponsive 3-year-old girl earlier this month.

Video shows the moment 23-year-old Soren Osicka performed "life-saving efforts" to save the young girl who had hit her head, according to a statement provided by police.

Officers with the Ashland Police Department received a call from dispatchers on Jan. 8 at approximately 9:10 p.m. The girl's mother called 911 and was patched through to police due to the severity of the situation. When officers arrived, the woman rushed out of her home holding the unconscious toddler.

“Without hesitation, Officer Osicka began CPR to provide the essential circulation and oxygen needed to sustain her life,” Ashland Police said.

It only took a few seconds for the girl to begin breathing on her own, but the 3-year-old stopped breathing once again, so Osicka continued administering CPR until the girl was responsive.

Officers remained with the girl until an ambulance arrived to take her to the hospital.

3-year-old patient has fully recovered

“We are so thankful that this little girl has another chance to live a long and vibrant life because of the life-saving actions one of our well-trained police officers,” the city's mayor Matt Miller said in a statement.

“I’m so proud of Officer Osicka, and I sincerely thank him for his thoughtful and measured response to this emergency situation.”

Ashland Police shared that the girl is now home and has fully recovered.

The department shared the following statement:

“This incident emphasizes the importance of CPR training. The Division will undergo refresher training this year to better prepare officers for such a scenario. We encourage everyone to become certified in CPR, as these lifesaving skills can make a significant difference in emergencies like this one.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio police officer uses CPR to save unresponsive 3 year old: Watch