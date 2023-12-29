Dramatic video shows rogue wave slamming into California street, injuring 8 people

Shocking video shows a large rogue wave engulfing part of a coastal California street, injuring eight people.

The swell, generated by the stormy Pacific Ocean, hit the beach at the end of Seward Avenue in Ventura, a video shared on X on Thursday by the Ventura County Fire Department showed. Several people standing on the street scrambled to get away, with some getting caught in the rushing water.

The wave occurred during a high surf advisory at high tide, the fire department said. A high surf warning is in effect for Ventura until 10 p.m. Saturday, police said in a post on X.

"Because of this wave eight people were transported to local hospitals. Currently the beaches are closed in Ventura County and so is the Ventura Pier," fire officials said. "For your safety, please avoid the area near the ocean, as it can be quite dangerous."

Numerous areas were flooded because of the massive waves. Streets in the area around Pierpont Boulevard in Ventura were covered with water and homes along the shoreline were damaged. All beaches from the Ventura Pier to Marina Park are closed, authorities said.

The high surf was expected to subside Friday before increasing again Saturday, the National Weather Service for Los Angeles said. Beachgoers were urged to use caution and stay back from the water's edge.

"There is a high risk of ocean drowning for surfers & beach goers," the agency said in a post on X.

Strong winds and rain are expected throughout the day along the western coast, with central and northern parts of California seeing the heaviest downpours. As much as 1 or 2 inches of rain is possible through tomorrow for coastal areas. The wet weather will then move toward Southern California.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com