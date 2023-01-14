A dramatic video shows Ukrainian soldiers conducting a medical evacuation of wounded while under fire in bombed-out city

A screengrab from a video of Ukrainian soldiers conducting a medical evacuation in the eastern town of Soledar @AlexRaptor94/Twitter

A video shows Ukrainian soldiers conducting a medical evacuation in Soledar.

The rescue takes place as Russian shells fall around them.

The soldiers appeared to be using a US-built M113 armored personnel carrier.

A dramatic video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers racing through the bombed-out streets of the eastern town of Soledar amid heavy fighting to rescue the wounded.

The video, which has circulated on social media and been shared by multiple media outlets, appeared to be filmed from a drone.

A medical evacuation vehicle can be seen speeding towards a building in Soledar amid Russian shelling before stopping around the side of a building.

A soldier can be seen getting out of the armored vehicle, displaying a red cross, and cautiously turning the corner of the building to greet a group of troops carrying what appears to be a wounded soldier.

The injured soldier is quickly loaded into the vehicle before it drives off at top speed amid falling shells.

It is not clear when the video was filmed.

A Twitter user who posted the video noted that the Ukrainian soldiers appeared to be using an M113 armored personnel carrier, primarily supplied by the US. The armored vehicle, weighing 12.3 tonnes, can reach a top speed of 40 mph.

The M113, which first saw combat in Vietnam, is old and lightly armored but versatile and easy to operate, making them valuable on the battlefield, according to Forbes.

The salt-mining town of Soledar has been the center of fierce fighting in recent weeks, likely because of its proximity to the city of Bakhmut.

This week, Russian forces and the paramilitary Wagner Group claimed to have seized control of it, prompting some public squabbling between them.

Ukraine has denied Russia's claims of victory, saying that fighting is ongoing.

