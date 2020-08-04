I drank lemon water every morning for a week and I saw results

The challenge made my skin look and feel amazing.

I tried the lemon-water challenge, which consisted of drinking a glass of lemon water every morning for a week.

Some people believe that drinking lemon water can fight acne and boost your immune system.

I mixed 8 ounces of water with the juice of half a lemon and drank it first thing in the morning throughout the challenge.

When the week was over, I found that my skin was brighter and clearer, but it's unclear if there were any other real health benefits.

Drinking lemon water in the morning has been touted as a miracle worker. Some swear it gives them better skin and overall health.

Reportedly, the drink can provide health benefits from clearing up acne to boosting your immune system with vitamin C, which helps fight the common cold and flu.

To see if these claims have any validity to them, I decided to attempt the lemon-water challenge, which consisted of drinking a glass of lemon water each morning right when I woke up for a week.

The challenge: Drink a glass of lemon water each morning for a week

Drinking lemon water is one way to get vitamin C and increase hydration.

The process was simple, each morning before work, somewhere between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., I combined 8 ounces of water with the juice of half a lemon.

Some recipes I found online suggested that the water be warm, but that made for a not-so-great taste, so I opted against it.

Much to my surprise, I actually saw results

Upon the completion of my one-week lemon-water challenge, I noticed my skin was almost flawless: no breakouts, no excess oils, no new blemishes. I also found that my skin was much softer to the touch and appeared to be much brighter.

Essentially, drinking the lemon juice created a natural highlight on my face.

A few days after I stopped drinking lemon water each morning, I found that some acne started to come back. So, it appears to be true for me that lemon water really does help with complexion.

I also found that the lemon water helped with my oral health.

I'm cursed with bad breath, so mornings have always been a particularly difficult time for me.

However, I soon found that the lemon water improved this. The fruit's citric acid seemed to help break down and fight the bacteria in my mouth.

At the end of the week, I also found I was much less bloated. Some research suggests that lemon water can act like a natural diuretic (things that help rid the body of excess fluids), which may explain this.

Conclusion: The challenge improved my skin, but it's hard to determine the other health benefits

It's hard to tell if drinking the lemon water had any real or lasting health benefits.

Other than improving my complexion, freshening my breath, and making me less bloated, I didn't notice any other health benefits.

I didn't get sick during this week, so perhaps the lemon water did boost my immune system or help my internal organs, but both of those things would be pretty hard to pinpoint from this short challenge.

On the other hand, I did notice one negative effect of drinking lemon water. I found each day that I became thirsty more quickly in the mornings, and if I didn't quench that thirst, a weird aftertaste was left in my mouth.

Overall, I would certainly consider adding lemon or infused water into my daily routine. The benefits to my skin were undeniable and, although I may have been thirstier, there's nothing wrong with staying extra hydrated.

