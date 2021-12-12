Drastic river flooding starting to recede
Though a slow process, water levels in Bayonne, France, are finally starting to recede leaving marks on the pillars of the Saint-Esprit bridge.
UPDATED, with additional details: Chris Wallace announced his departure from Fox News, with his Fox News Sunday his final show. He said on the show that “after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a […]
Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.
"If TX can ban abortion and endanger lives, CA can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives," Newsom said Saturday.
“I don’t fully understand why this would happen to what seems like such a sweet and kind-hearted woman,” a customer said.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyA juror in the Jussie Smollett trial has explained several reasons why the jury felt there was no way they could acquit the star actor in his bombshell trial for staging a fake hate crime attack on himself.The female juror, who declined to be named, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the jury of six women and six men didn’t have any major disagreements but took nine hours to deliberate because they wanted to properly consider all the evidence.Some doubted that prosecutors had pr
Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had a lot of news to cover this week, but the hands-down best joke came from Michael Che about the homeless arsonist who set the Fox News Christmas tree on fire last week.“After the tree outside of Fox News headquarters was set on fire by a homeless man, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt said, ‘This Scrooge is not going to get away with it,’” Che told viewers. “And nothing has ever explained Fox News better than a rich white lady calling a homeless man ‘S
The couple had long been divorced, but what he said was still significant.
Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty last week after he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019 and, of all things, a Subway sandwich was a key piece of evidence in the case against him, the former Chicago police Superintendent said, according to reports.
COVID-19 symptoms have evolved over time. Here's what you should be on the lookout for these days.
The findings add to experts’ understanding of the connection between age-related changes to the eyes and brain.
This is a developing story…
This week’s storm, bringing up to 10 feet of snow and much-needed rain, “will likely be remembered for years to come,” forecasters say.
Roberts joined the high court’s three liberal justices in discussing the constitutionality of the Texas abortion law.
James Bond star Naomie Harris has revealed that she was groped by a “huge, huge star” during an audition. Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the Oscar-nominated actress, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the Bond franchise, said that the actor put his hand up her skirt during the read-through. The actress declined to name the man […]
Amanda Nunes shares her thoughts on her huge upset loss to Julianna Pena at Saturday's UFC 269.
It looks like a knee injury ended his career.
Season 21 of The Voice has been a roller-coaster ride for viewers. Excellent singers like Team John Legend’s Samuel Harness have been eliminated. Dubious ones like Team Ariana Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen have gotten further than arguably they should’ve. And somehow Team Legend’s superlative Jershika Maple was forced to sing for the Wildcard Instant […]
A now-viral video of a woman accusing a Black man of stealing her phone only for it to be in her purse has outraged critics […]
Dell Curry had a perfect response when talking about Steph's rise to 3-point king.
The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee cautioned what a third Donald Trump campaign could do to the country.