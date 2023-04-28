Dravosburg man pleads guilty to high-speed chase, drug offenses

Apr. 28—An Allegheny County man was ordered to serve at least six years in prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in connection to his role in a seven-mile high speed chase through parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties in 2020.

Nicholas Haluschak, 42, of Dravosburg, pleaded guilty to felony charges of drug possession and fleeing from police related to an incident that authorities said started in Rostraver on Nov. 29, 2020.

According to court records, Haluschak was initially pulled over for a traffic stop and as police approached his vehicle told a state trooper, "Sorry, Bud, I gotta go" before he speed off.

Police pursued Haluschak on Route 51 before he turned off on Tony Row Road in Star Junction where the car crashed. Police said the vehicle flipped on to its roof and came to rest in a drainage ditch.

Heroin, methamphetamine, $1,500 in cash and a loaded pistol were found in the vehicle, police said.

According to court records, after he was taken into custody, Haluschak threatened to shoot police.

In addition to the drug counts, Haluschak also pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated and a weapons offense. Prosecutors dismissed multiple drug and traffic offenses.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced Haluschak to serve six to 12 years in prison.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .