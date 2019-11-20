A Draw Is a Win for Corbyn in U.K. Campaign

(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Balance of Power newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.

Boris Johnson was handed the leadership of Britain’s ruling Conservative party largely because of his track record.

The man who was on the winning side of the Brexit referendum campaign and secured two terms as London mayor was seen as the best chance to beat Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and secure a majority in parliament that would allow the Tories to finally pass the European Union divorce into law.

But with the election contest in full swing, Johnson is struggling to make good on his reputation as a formidable campaigner. He failed to land a knock-out blow against Corbyn in a televised debate last night.

Instead, it was the often underrated Corbyn, lagging 11 points behind in opinion polls, who surprised on the night. A snap survey declared the debate a tie, and 67% of respondents said Corbyn performed well.

For the Tories to keep power they need a majority of seats in parliament, given that minor parties are unlikely to help prop them up. To get that, Johnson must persuade lifelong Labour supporters in districts that voted heavily for Brexit to change sides.

The decision those voters make Dec. 12 will determine the U.K.’s future relationship with the EU. It may also decide if the country continues to exist in its current form.

Global Headlines

Forced confession | A former worker at the U.K.’s Hong Kong consulate who was detained in China in August, said he was beaten by secret police who pressed him for information on participants in the financial hub’s protests. U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said what happened to Simon Cheng “amounts to torture.” China’s foreign ministry said Cheng had admitted to wrongdoing.

The U.S. Senate passed a bill aimed at supporting Hong Kong’s protesters. It comes ahead of Sunday’s Hong Kong District Council elections, a usually-low key event that has emerged as a focal point amid months of pro-democracy unrest.

Pack mentality | The Democratic presidential race’s pecking order will be on full display tonight, with Pete Buttigieg taking the debate stage in Atlanta as the emerging front-runner in Iowa, and 2020 rivals Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren trying to knock him off that perch.

Click here for the first installment of TicToc by Bloomberg’s Behind the Candidate series, featuring an interview with Lis Smith, Buttigieg’s senior communications adviser. Donald Trump visits an Apple factory today in Texas, where Tim Cook will probably plead directly to keep his tech products free from tariffs.

Marquee witness | Two witnesses whom Republicans were counting on to undercut the impeachment inquiry against Trump may have actually bolstered the Democrats’ case, adding to evidence of the president’s insistence that Ukraine investigate Biden and upping the drama factor for today’s key testimony from Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union.German leadership | The party that Angela Merkel led for 18 years once dominated Europe but, as Arne Delfs reports, under the chancellor’s chosen successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the Christian Democratic Union looks increasingly adrift. Delegates preparing for their annual convention starting Friday are set to express their frustration as they look for better leadership.NATO doubts | NATO-member foreign ministers including U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo meet in Brussels today ahead of a leaders summit in the U.K. next month. It comes amid debate about the future role of an entity that has provided the security umbrella for Europe since World War II, after French President Emmanuel Macron said it was suffering a “brain death.” Trump has also repeatedly said the U.S. pays too much for collective defense.

What to Watch

Former Israeli military chief Benny Gantz has less than a day to form the next government with no signs he’ll be able to rescue the country from its year-long political paralysis.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will name Francois-Philippe Champagne as foreign minister when he unveils his new cabinet today, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reports.

Pope Francis arrived in Thailand today for a week-long Asia trip that will include a visit to Japan.