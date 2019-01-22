How to Draw an X Right Is a Debate That Is Currently Unfolding on the Internet

The internet is struggling with how to write the letter x on Twitter.

Not everyone sees how to write the letter x the same way.

The internet can rarely agree on anything, case in point: the dress, Yanny and Laurel, and what color tennis balls are. But now the internet is a house divided over how correctly draw the letter x.

Twitter users were engaged in something of a spirited discussion over the all-important letter writing method after the Twitter user Kasey Ehrgott recently posted a photo depicting a host of ways a person could approach the task. The photo illustrated a grand total of eight different ways to pencil in the consonant, which plays a crucial role in contracts, treasure maps, and tic tac toe boards everywhere.

Also this is so interesting to me - which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke pic.twitter.com/a0WTl8WT7P — sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019

Needless to say citizens of the world quickly took to the internet to voice their opinions on the important matter. Her original query had 70,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

Seven was a popular approach, but it’s not the only way.

Ehrgott later noted that there seemed to be a camp of Americans who insisted 5 and 8 were the only ways, while across the pond, English writers favored 5 and 6. People had strong feelings about which number they were, including the original tweeter herself.

See some reactions about how to write the letter x below.

Thought I was 7 in my head but I'm actually 8 now that I tested it ???? https://t.co/Ffs3hLFev6 — Keenan (@BoXy_19) January 21, 2019

I can’t believe in 2019 we are debating how to write the letter X. But here I am giving this debate attention.



Which way do you write the letter X? My answer is 7. pic.twitter.com/sTmpEd8lT9



— Brendyn Wayne (@BrendynWayne) January 22, 2019

How to draw an X, no 7 for me! pic.twitter.com/z3IeyUebhR — Dawn???? (@Tractorgirl_77) January 20, 2019

Very important debate going on across the world:



How do you write the letter "x"?

I am a 7



...which I'm going to go ahead & say is the right way!???? pic.twitter.com/K77MA9Mxx3









— Angie Lassman (@AngieNBC6) January 22, 2019

How do you write the letter x? The colored line is the first stroke. (Confession: I had to write a word with an x in it to be completely sure) pic.twitter.com/4BJ8MOCi2h — Jana Musselwhite (@janamusselwhite) January 21, 2019

A person who caught a glimpse of my work diary would think I’m insane.



I spent WAY too long thinking about how to write the letter X today.



Story - https://t.co/LzLnL33IIS pic.twitter.com/Qz8aalu04Y







— Alex Anastassiou (@alexanasta_) January 21, 2019