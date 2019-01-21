How do you draw an X? Twitter is divided over it.

Shannon Connellan

Draw an X. I'll wait.

Now, how did you go about it? The left stroke first, downward, then the right, or the right stroke first, upward? Turns out there are multiple ways.

The question of how folks instinctively draw an X has gone viral, thanks to a thread by Twitter user @SMASEY. It's divided Twitter in a way we haven't seen since the whole Yanny/Laurel debate of 2018. 

"Which way do you draw an X?" she asked, presenting eight possibilities, each showing a different colour for the first stroke and arrows indicating the direction of the strokes.

Some people were confident in their answer, others less so. Many, like myself, weren't even really aware there were multiple ways to draw an X — for the record, I'm a seven.

Which way do you X?

