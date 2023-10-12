Winning $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot sold in California

Well, what are the odds? Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California won the $1.7 billion prize Wednesday — almost three months after someone else in the Golden State won the last jackpot.

There was only one winning ticket in Wednesday’s drawing, according to the game’s website, which reset the jackpot to $20 million.

California Lottery’s website listed the winning ticket sale location as a market in Frazier Park, a small community of around 2,500 in Kern County between Bakersfield and Los Angeles.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 22-24-40-52-64, and the Powerball was 10.

The prize had been rolling over since it was last won in mid-July, when it was $1.08 billion. That winning ticket was bought by someone in downtown Los Angeles.

The total prize rolled over and increased again for Wednesday’s drawing after no one won the $1.5 billion jackpot Monday night.

The $1.765 billion jackpot won Wednesday is the second largest in the game’s history. The biggest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, also won by someone in California, in November.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com