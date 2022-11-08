Drawing for record $1.9 billion U.S. Powerball jackpot delayed

(Reuters) - Punters anxiously waiting to find out if they have won the United States' record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot will have to hang on a little while longer after the drawing was again delayed on Tuesday.

The jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion after no one secured a winning ticket in Saturday night's drawing, according to lottery officials.

A drawing set for Monday was delayed after a participating lottery needed more time to complete security protocols, then it was pushed back again early on Tuesday because of an issue in another state. No new time for the drawing has been given as yet.

"Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning," California Lottery said on Twitter, citing a statement from Powerball officials.

The previous record for a Powerball jackpot came in 2016, when three ticketholders from California, Florida and Tennessee shared a $1.59 billion top prize.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

