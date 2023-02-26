Drax Group plc Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Shareholders might have noticed that Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.0% to UK£6.43 in the past week. Sales came in at UK£7.8b, beating expectations by a remarkable 20%, while statutory earnings per share (EPS) were UK£0.20, missing estimates by an equally remarkable 75%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Drax Group's seven analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be UK£7.83b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 394% to UK£1.05. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£8.48b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£1.24 in 2023. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a substantial drop in earnings per share numbers.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the UK£8.68 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Drax Group at UK£11.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£5.98. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Drax Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 0.8% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 12% over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 12% per year. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, Drax Group is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Drax Group. Sadly they also cut their revenue estimates, although at least the company is expected to perform a bit better than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£8.68, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Drax Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Drax Group analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Drax Group (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

