Draymond Green reinstated to play for Warriors after 12-game suspension

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been reinstated for NBA game play after an "indefinite" suspension that resulted in him missing 12 games.

Joe Dumars, the NBA’s executive vice president in charge of basketball operations, made the announcement Saturday.

"During the period of his suspension, which began on Dec. 14 and resulted in him missing 12 games, Green completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players," a statement from the NBA said.

The statement said Green has had meetings with counselors and has met with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association, "which will continue throughout the season," according to the statement.

The NBA handed Green an "indefinite" suspension after he appeared to strike Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a game on Dec. 12.

At the time the suspension was announced, the NBA said Green would have to meet “certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.”

This was not Green's first NBA suspension.

In November, he served a five-game suspension for putting the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert into a headlock.

And in April, he was thrown out of a playoff game against the Sacramento Kings after he appeared to stomp on the chest of Domantas Sabonis.

The Warriors face the Toronto Raptors at home on Sunday.

