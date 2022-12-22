DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM) Shares Fly 31% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

DRB-HICOM Berhad (KLSE:DRBHCOM) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 31% after a shaky period beforehand. Looking further back, the 14% rise over the last twelve months isn't too bad notwithstanding the strength over the last 30 days.

Although its price has surged higher, DRB-HICOM Berhad's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.2x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

DRB-HICOM Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

See our latest analysis for DRB-HICOM Berhad

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on DRB-HICOM Berhad will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is DRB-HICOM Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like DRB-HICOM Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 29% decrease to the company's bottom line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 41% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 28% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 8.7% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

Story continues

In light of this, it's understandable that DRB-HICOM Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

Despite DRB-HICOM Berhad's shares building up a head of steam, its P/E still lags most other companies. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that DRB-HICOM Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware DRB-HICOM Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored.

If you're unsure about the strength of DRB-HICOM Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here