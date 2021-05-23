DRC's Nyiragongo volcano eruption forces thousands evacuate to city of Goma

Mount Nyiragongo in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo erupted on Saturday, forcing thousands of people to evacuate the nearby city of Goma, per Reuters.

The state of play: Witnesses told AP that lava had "engulfed" a highway connecting Goma with the city of Beni and Reuters reports that lava has reached an area near Goma's airport, on the outskirts of the city, which has a population of about 2 million.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Goma residents leave the city following the volcanic activity on May 22. Photo: Guerchom Ndebo/AFP via Getty Images

But the United Nations peacekeeping mission MONUSCO, which tweeted images from a reconnaissance flight over Goma, said late Saturday: "The lava does not appear to be heading towards the city ... We remain on alert."

DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya tweeted Saturday night, "The evacuation plan for the city of Goma has been activated. The government is discussing urgent measures to take now."

Context: Lava from the volcano's last major eruption in 2002 flowed into the city, killing 250 and leaving tens of thousands more homeless, according to CNN.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.