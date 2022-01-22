Dreadhead Cowboy Jailed / Bucktown Groper / The Jayhawks / Roux

The "Dreadhead Cowboy" pleaded guilty to animal cruelty for riding his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

He was sentenced to a year in jail and agreed to surrender his horse as part of the plea deal.

'Dreadhead Cowboy' Pleads Guilty, Sentenced To 1 Year in Jail For Riding Horse On Dan Ryan



Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Saturday: Flurries. High: 31 Low: 18.

Sunday: Colder. High: 21 Low: 15

Retired Chicago police officer Richard Haljean was struck and killed by a car in Edison Park late Thursday. The driver left behind a driver left behind a critical clue at the crime scene – a license plate, authorities said. (Patch)

A s tate inspector fired after being caught on camera groping a doggy daycare owner in Bucktown won't face criminal charges. Investigative reporter Megan Hickey on Thursday dug into why prosecutors are not pursuing a case. (CBS2)

Hyde Park is now home to a joint serving southern breakfasts all day. Roux — the new project from Steve Soble, former owner of Southport Lanes and chef Charlie McKenna, best known for the barbecue hot spot, Lillie’s Q. — opened this week. (Eater)

After getting bashed by a Sun-Times report quoting anonymous members of his command staff, Chicago's top cop said, "We’re going to change the culture and there are people who liked the way things were," Supt. David Brown said. (WGN)

For A Good Time, Click:

Saturday:

Guster, Ben Kweller at The Riviera Theater (7:30 p.m.)

Tedeschi Trucks Band at Chicago Theater (8 p.m.)

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at Chicago Symphony Orchestra (8 p.m.)

Kane Brown at United Center (7 p.m.)

The Jayhawks at Old Town School of Folk Music (4:30 p.m.)

Mark Olson of The Jayhawks. ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ty Segall and Freedom Band at Thalia Hall (8:30 p.m.)

Bobby V at City Winery (8 p.m.)

Mother Mother at Metro (6 p.m.)

Courtney Barnett at Chicago Theater (7:30 p.m.)

Pat McGann at The Vic Theater (7 p.m.)

Just The Links:

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

For sale:

KN 95 MASKS FOR SALE at Tennis Ballerz in Evanston, Darien, Naper (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Chicago Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at mark.konkol@patch.com

— Mark







This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch