Dreadhead Cowboy Jailed / Bucktown Groper / The Jayhawks / Roux

The "Dreadhead Cowboy" pleaded guilty to animal cruelty for riding his horse on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
He was sentenced to a year in jail and agreed to surrender his horse as part of the plea deal.
'Dreadhead Cowboy' Pleads Guilty, Sentenced To 1 Year in Jail For Riding Horse On Dan Ryan
Retired Chicago police officer Richard Haljean was struck and killed by a car in Edison Park late Thursday. The driver left behind a driver left behind a critical clue at the crime scene – a license plate, authorities said. (Patch)
A state inspector fired after being caught on camera groping a doggy daycare owner in Bucktown won't face criminal charges. Investigative reporter Megan Hickey on Thursday dug into why prosecutors are not pursuing a case. (CBS2)
Hyde Park is now home to a joint serving southern breakfasts all day. Roux — the new project from Steve Soble, former owner of Southport Lanes and chef Charlie McKenna, best known for the barbecue hot spot, Lillie’s Q. — opened this week. (Eater)
After getting bashed by a Sun-Times report quoting anonymous members of his command staff, Chicago's top cop said, "We’re going to change the culture and there are people who liked the way things were," Supt. David Brown said. (WGN)
Chicago's top doctor says end to COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates 'in our future'.
“When Top Chef first called, I was like, ‘No, thank you.’” Stephanie Izard tells Mike Thomas.
Learn about Chicago's 'high-rise" high school in the South Loop.
"Punky QB" Jim McMahon boosts his Twitter game with Walter Payton TD pass video.
