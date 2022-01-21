‘Dreadhead Cowboy’ pleads guilty in animal cruelty case involving riding his horse down expressway in 2020

Adam Hollingsworth, widely known as Chicago’s “Dreadhead Cowboy,” pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty Friday, records show.

Hollingsworth was sentenced to one year in prison. He also agreed to give up custody of the horse that prosecutors say he nearly killed during a protest on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2020, according to a source familiar with the matter.

With credit earned while on electronic home monitoring as his case was pending, Hollingsworth could be released from custody as early as Monday.

Hollingsworth represented himself through most of his case, and proceedings before Judge Michael McHale sometimes grew tense. Hollingsworth was ordered jailed for contempt of court in November after one particularly animated hearing. As recently as Thursday, McHale ordered him held on $200,000 cash bond for repeatedly violating the terms of electronic monitoring.

Hollingsworth then said he would try once again to get his case in front of a different judge, an effort he apparently abandoned Friday just before his guilty plea.

While the conflicts between Hollingsworth and McHale over the months were often remarkably dramatic, they ended on good terms Friday, with the two men shaking hands, according to a source.

As the “Dreadhead Cowboy,” Hollingsworth gained national fame and adoration during the turbulence of 2020, attending protests and community events on horseback.

But the feel-good story came to an abrupt end in September 2020, when he was charged with felony animal cruelty after being accused of mistreating his horse in a 7½-mile gallop on the Dan Ryan during a protest. The journey ended with the animal allegedly severely injured.

