A Dream of Coaching is Rewarded Modeling Respect

Dec. 7—Huntsville ISD has gone through many changes this school year. The new Hornet Stadium stands tall and shiny along with the other construction around the district.

Another new addition was to the Westmoreland Academy leadership when Nathan Bruner join the academy as the Director.

"This is my first year here at Westmoreland," said Bruner. "I previously worked three years at Huntsville Intermediate as the Assistant Principal assigned to 5th grade. I am excited about this new change."

The Westmoreland Academy is a Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) which was established in conformance with Texas Education Code (TEC), §37.008. This section is defined as an educational and self-discipline alternative instructional program, adopted by local policy, for students in elementary through high school grades who are removed from their regular classes for mandatory or discretionary disciplinary reasons and placed in a DAEP.

This alternative school gives the students a chance to regroup and refocus in a controlled environment. The day is spent doing classwork and resolving issues.

Bruner grew up in Franklin, a small town located outside of Hearne, Texas. His life's ambition was to be a high school head football coach. Each professional move was to fulfill that dream. Bruner's first job after graduating from SHSU with a major in geography and minor in social studies was in Barbers Hill ISD to teach 7th grade Texas history and coach junior high football.

"Barbers Hill was a great experience and school district with few departures. After one year of teaching and coaching, I started to work on my masters degree because this will help increase my chances of a head football coach position," said Bruner. "But I needed to leave Barbers Hill to get high school sports experience, so I accepted a position in Crockett ISD teaching and coaching. We were undefeated and won a state championship in 2012 with a record of 16-0. I proudly wear my ring every day," said Bruner.

"I moved from the Navasota ISD to Bryan ISD and worked as an assistant principal at a middle school for five years. Now my dream of a head coach position is fading and I needed to acquire some administrative skills."

"My move to Huntsville is credited to one of my co-workers (Ms. Racheal Branch) whom I enjoyed working with in Bryan, accepting a position at Huntsville Intermediate School. Consequently I also accepted a position at HIS as an Assistant Principal. When this position came open it was a great challenge," said Bruner.

Bruner's style is very therapeutic. His approach is "How can I help you. What do you need?"

"I operate in a help mode here which was contrary to my expectations. We model mutual respect which seems to be effective with fewer calls to SRO," Bruner said. "When the students prepare to leave and return to their home campus, I tell them that their mistakes do not define them and promise not to come back."

The program utilizes some new and traditional methods to connect with the students to assist in building self-esteem and conflict resolution. SHSU student come for art classes

The biggest fan of the program is Huntsville PD Officer Stacy Smith who is the SRO for the school district and is assigned to the Westmoreland campus. She makes a point of celebrating each student's birthday by bringing them a cupcake and spending one-on-one time with the student.

"This is an incredible way to show the student they are valued and supported," said Bruner.

Bruner admits that he did not understand the intricacies of securing the scared position of a head football coach.

"I now realize the extreme time commitment required from that type of position. There is Thursday night JV, Friday night varsity, Saturday is for getting ready and watching game film and Sundays you are getting ready for the next week," said Bruner. "In high school I played all the sports and rode that yellow dog bus so I will let my sports dreams go. I'm very happy at Westmoreland Academy and the impact my team and I are trying to make on our students."

Bruner lives in College Station, close to his parents so he can monitor their health.