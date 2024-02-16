A dream comes true for a 10-year-old Plymouth boy. Here's where he's going

PLYMOUTH − A 10-year-old boy's dream to visit Disney World in Florida is coming true thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Teaghan Bowden, a fourth grader at Federal Furnace Elementary School, got the news during a surprise celebration involving his classmates, Plymouth police officers and firefighters and other community members, according to a Make-A-Wish news release.

Teaghan, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was helped by the school's principal and four classmates as he opened gifts including sunscreen, a toy airplane and a Disney autograph book − clues that he would be going south to meet Mickey Mouse.

Teaghan Bowen, a fourth grader at Federal Furnace Elementary School in Plymouth, is surrounded by family and friends.

“Last night, after his reveal, he wanted to see what he will be seeing, so we put some Disney World YouTube videos on and every new character he saw he kept cheering that he was going to get to meet them too,” Bowden’s stepmother, Shelby Maclary, said in the news release.

Police and firefighters attended the celebration because Teaghan admires first responders and he wants to be a police officer.

Teaghan Bowden celebrates after finding out he's going to Disney World.

Plymouth police officer Tom Souza presented Teaghan with a special gift that included a variety of patches, a chief’s coin, a captain’s coin and other police memorabilia.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island is sponsoring Teaghan's trip to Orlando.

