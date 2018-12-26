If your 2019 New Year’s resolution is to see the world, consider each month of the year an opportunity for new adventures – but before you book your next trip, keep in mind that some destinations are better for your wallet than others.

Trying to figure out where to travel next year? GOBankingRates determined the best – affordable – destination for every month. So whether you’re seeking warmth, airfare deals or a can’t-miss event, there’s a perfect vacation for you to go on any time of year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A dream destination for every month in 2019