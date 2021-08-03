Is Dream Finders Homes (DFH) A Great Investment Pick?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Argosy Investors, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of 16.5% was recorded by the fund for the second half of 2021, while the S&P 500 by comparison returned 15.3%. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Argosy Investors, the fund mentioned Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH), and discussed its stance on the firm. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. is a Jacksonville, Florida-based homebuilder company, that currently has a $2.2 billion market capitalization. DFH delivered a -7.97% return in the past 3 months, and it closed at $24.03 per share on August 02, 2021.

Here is what Argosy Investors has to say about Dream Finders Homes, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"So how are our largest holdings affected in a world of higher wage inflation? As a general rule, I will evaluate current and potential future holdings on their capital intensivity and their ability to raise prices. Dream Finders is now (a part of) our top 5 largest equity holdings. Dream Finders is a homebuilder and is likely to need to increase wages to continue their growth. Failure to do so could lead to slower growth and unhappy customers, while raising wages will likely reduce their gross margins. Hopefully they can price their houses to maintain EBIT margin dollars at levels they would have achieved with higher gross margins, but homebuilding is competitive so I’m not terribly optimistic. Additionally, if wage inflation leads to more general inflation, interest rates are a significant input into the home buyer’s ability to afford a house. If interest rates increase, even a little bit, from current levels, home buying and thus homebuilding activity would probably slow down, perhaps dramatically."

Piyapong Wongkam/Shutterstock.com

Based on our calculations, Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. DFH was in 10 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH) delivered an 11.77% return in the past month.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, pet market is growing at a 7% annual rate and is expected to reach $110 billion in 2021. So, we are checking out the 5 best stocks for animal lovers. We go through lists like the 10 best battery stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While few, if any, investors actually do that, the purpose of the exercise is to create a mindset that differentiates you from the day trader, who's constantly flitting in and out of positions. As the investing saying goes, your portfolio returns are not based on market timing, but rather by time in the market. It's why buy-and-hold investors are far more successful than those who are always buying and selling shares.

  • PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

    The company, which bought the orange juice maker in 1998 for roughly $3.3 billion and U.S.-based Naked Juice nearly a decade later for $150 million, will keep a 39% stake in the new joint venture and have exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the brands. The sale will give PepsiCo the funds to develop and grow its portfolio of health-focused snacks and zero-calorie beverages, Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said, as the company focuses on more profitable brands.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2030

    If you have $10,000 in capital that is not needed for paying bills or setting up an emergency fund, then the following digitization-driven stocks could help you increase this investment to $50,000 by 2030. Shares of online mobile gaming platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) have declined by 30.2% in the last month. Skillz operates a software platform that hosts several games of skill (and not of chance) from multiple game developers.

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite index has nearly tripled in value over the last five years and continues to hover close to new highs. For some investors, this suggests the stock market might be a little frothy at the moment. If I had $5,000 available to invest, two stocks I would buy today are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU).

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings. The United States economy has roared back into life over the past few months after a torrid 2020 […]

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to John Paulson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Paulson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to John Paulson. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who oversees […]

  • Semiconductor stocks are rallying — and they still look like bargains

    Stellar earnings are propelling chip makers' shares, which trade cheaply compared with the broader stock market.