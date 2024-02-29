'A dream and hope': OSU students focus on Washington School restoration

Feb. 28—Laura Arata has a passion for restoring the Booker T. Washington School at 619 West 12th Avenue, and she's passing that zeal on to her students at Oklahoma State University.

The Washington School Heritage Project is moving forward, and the Washington School Advisory Committee members were appointed Monday at the City Council meeting.

But Arata, an OSU history professor and public historian, wants to include students in the process, and she decided to invite key people to speak at her Historic Preservation class Monday.

That group included Karen Washington, Washington School Alumni Association president; Norman McNickle, former Stillwater city manager; Michelle Charles, Washington School Heritage Project member; Gary Sparks, Twenty20 Consulting director of planning and design; and William Tisdale, Twenty20 Consulting director of economic and community development.

Along with her Historic Preservation class, students and faculty from civil and environmental engineering, architecture, art history and history classes joined Arata for the hour and a half session. The students asked thoughtful questions during the class. Some had toured the school, some had not.

"During my time at the City, I learned that the school was, historically, a community gathering place, particularly for African-Americans, and it was the center of the community," McNickle said. "I became interested in its preservation."

Charles, a journalist in Stillwater for decades, said she has been "low-key obsessed with Washington School for a really, really long time."

When McNickle told her the City was purchasing the building, she almost cried at work.

"It was disheartening watching the building sit there and knowing it was at risk, and feeling like there wasn't a lot of awareness about it," Charles said.

Charles said she will act as a staff liaison with the advisory board and help raise awareness and funding to restore the school.

Sparks, Twenty20 consulting director, helped restore the Coleman Theatre in Miami, Okla.

"I've always had a special interest in renovation and restoration of old buildings," Sparks said. "... Not all architects really like working on renovation ... it's not real glamorous. But I think there's something special and unique about seeing older buildings ... come back to life. And that's what this is all about."

Sparks said Twenty20 Consulting's goal is to check out the building and see if it's feasible to renovate the structure.

Tisdale has also worked with economic development projects in cities such as Louisville, Orlando and Chicago. He said many of the blighted communities he saw were poor Black communities whose buildings were "scraped to the ground for economic development."

He noted that the Washington School's structure was like many buildings from 50 years ago, when buildings were built to last. He was drawn to the history and the architecture of the building.

"When we came and looked at Washington School, I was amazed," Tisdale said. "... While there are challenges over there dealing with flooding, the integrity of the building is brilliant. ... You'd think it was just built the other day."

Washington, who attended the school for about two years, was the first person to talk with Arata about the restoration project. She shared with the class that alumni of the school were excited to see forward progress.

"(They) always had a dream and hope that their school would be restored, that their legacy lives on," Washington said.

She said the alumni association had 421 members at one time, but now has only about 70 members.

She said the memories of the school were good ones — other than the flooding, which they still managed to find joy in despite the hardship. Even when it flooded, the teachers made sure they caught up on their work, and high schoolers were taken to Langston University to hold classes.

"When you think about segregation, you think, 'Okay, that wasn't a real good time,'" Washington said. "But for them, that was their reality. They made the best of it. They persevered through it, they had good teachers, and good people came out of the school. ... We made good lemonade with the lemons, we made good orange juice with the oranges."

Johnny Irons-LaGrone, 31, a first-year public history master's student, said the project wasn't the first historic preservation project he's been involved with.

"But being here, and actually meeting the people on the project who are actually excited that they're doing the project, is really nice because I know that I'm getting into something that will be worth it," Irons-LaGrone said. "... It's really integral, especially for Black history that we get to meet the people who were there because that helps us continue to get away from that whole idea that this happened forever ago, when it didn't."

Cate Kurtz, 25, a second-year medieval history master's student, said the class was "an enriching experience." Her favorite part was hearing about how the school made the flooding experiences a day to enjoy, using canoes to get out of the area, with some waiting until the last minute for a ride out because they loved the ride.

"Washington School is not only Stillwater history, but it's also Oklahoma history at large," Kurtz said. "It's so great getting to see that it's a community effort, not just at the Stillwater level, but outside of it."

In 2022, the school was listed on Oklahoma's Most Endangered Places at the Preservation Oklahoma website, the first building in Stillwater to make the list, Arata said. Since then, she has continued to work with City leaders and Washington School Heritage Project members. She said whenever she asks people for help with the school, they "tend to just say yes. ... It's such a special project."

She still plans to have the building listed at the National Register for Historic Places — which nomination is still in development.