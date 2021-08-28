Dream Job Alert: These 10 Companies Let You Work From Home AND Have Unlimited Vacation Time
If you're looking for the ultimate amount of flexibility in your job, look for a company that allows you to work remotely and gives you as much time off as you want. Although this may seem too good to be true, there are several companies that offer both remote roles and unlimited vacation.
Remote.co identified 10 companies that offer these perks -- find out what they are, plus some of the other employee benefits they offer.
Last updated: July 8, 2021
Bright Cellars
If you love wine, vacationing and working from home, you might want to look into a job at Bright Cellars. The monthly wine subscription startup is a "work from anywhere" company that offers unlimited paid vacation to its employees. In addition, you'll get heavily discounted monthly wine memberships and access to wine tastings led by their resident sommelier.
Credit Repair Cloud
Credit Repair Cloud is a fully remote company that boasts competitive pay and profit-sharing benefits in addition to giving employees unlimited PTO.
Future PLC
Future, a multiplatform media company, has remote positions available that come with unlimited paid time off. Other employee perks include a yearly profit pool bonus and discounted gym memberships.
GameChanger
GameChanger, which is owned by Dick's Sporting Goods, gives employees the option to work remotely or at the company's New York City office. In addition to unlimited vacation, another perk of the job is a $3,500 technology stipend given to employees every two years to purchase new technology -- and you don't have to give it back if you leave the company.
Oracle
Leading cloud platform Oracle now offers a number of flexible and remote jobs, as well as unlimited vacation time for full-time salaried employees. Other perks include access to discounted Oracle stock and up to $5,250 tuition reimbursement per year for approved programs of study.
Postman
Postman, a collaboration platform for API development, has numerous remote positions available that come with unlimited PTO and a monthly lunch stipend.
Rhino
Rhino, a company that provides security deposit insurance to renters, offers roles that are fully remote across a number of categories, including engineering, finance and marketing. Employees get unlimited paid vacation time, holidays and sick days, plus gym membership subsidies, parental leave, and equity and 401(k) plans.
Society6
Society6, an online marketplace for art, home decor and lifestyle goods that feature designs by independent artists, has remote roles available that come with unlimited vacation time. And the company wants you to actually take that vacation -- it also offers "paid-to-play vacation rewards."
Stacker
Stacker is a fully remote data journalism company that offers its employees unlimited PTO, 401(k) matching, a weekly meal stipend and a yearly education stipend.
TeamSnap
TeamSnap, a youth sports management app, is a remote-first company. It offers its employees unlimited PTO and paid parental leave for all parents, plus 100% premium coverage of medical, dental and vision benefits for the whole family.
