Dream of Living Abroad? These 8 Countries Make It Easy To Work Remote

With vaccines readily available in the U.S. and many companies announcing that they will now be operating as “remote-first” businesses, it’s more tempting than ever to pack your bags and relocate to another country — especially after over a year of being largely confined to our homes. Although you can’t work from just anywhere — many countries have visa requirements — several countries have implemented programs that make it less complicated for Americans to work while living abroad.

Here are eight countries and territories that are making it easy for you to work remotely from abroad.

Last updated: April 29, 2021

Shirley Heights, Antigua view.

Antigua and Barbuda

If you dream of living and working on a warm, tropical island, you may consider applying to Antigua and Barbuda’s Nomad Digital Resident visa program. To qualify, you must currently be employed or self-employed and pay income taxes in the U.S. (or your native country), and be able to do your work from anywhere. Additionally, you must make $50,000 a year or more. The visa is good for two years.

Application fees range from $1,500 to $3,000.

Aruba

Open to U.S. nationals only, Aruba’s One Happy Workation program allows you to work remotely on the island for up to three months. For this program, you don’t need to fill out any paperwork — and you actually don’t have to work, so you can just book an extended vacation if that’s what you prefer. To enroll in the program, simply book accommodations at one of the participating villas, condos, resorts or hotels. Purchasing Aruba Visitors Insurance is mandatory to participate.

Beach at Soup Bowl in Bathsheba, Barbados.

Barbados

Barbados’ 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp visa allows you to relocate and work from the picturesque island nation. The visa is available to anyone whose work is location-independent.

The application fee is $2,000 for single applicants and $3,000 for families.

Bermuda is located in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Bermuda

Bermuda’s One Year Residential Certificate is open to those who are currently employed and are able to work remotely. The application fee is $263.

Cayman-Islands

Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands offers a Global Citizen Concierge Program for professionals and digital nomads who make at least $150,000 a year. The program allows you to stay for up to two years.

There is a $1,469 fee to apply, and you must obtain local health insurance.

Estonia

Estonia

Estonia recently launched a Digital Nomad Visa open to remote workers and the self-employed. To be eligible, you must have monthly earnings of €3504 ($4,236).

Unfortunately, Americans are currently not permitted to travel to Estonia due to COVID-19, but it’s an option to keep in mind for when those restrictions are loosened.

Peace Bridge overlooking Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi Georgia

Georgia

Last summer, Georgia launched the “Remotely from Georgia” program, which allows foreign citizens to work remotely from the Eastern European nation. The program is a long-term commitment — it’s intended for freelancers, full-time employees or business owners who are able to stay in Georgia for at least 360 days. You must earn $2,000 a month to be eligible.

Currently, vaccinated individuals are permitted to travel to Georgia with proof of their vaccination. Those who are not vaccinated are required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of traveling and take an additional test three days after arrival.

Dubai continue to attract millions of visitors every year to admire the wonder of the city and mega shopping malls.

UAE

Live and work by the beaches of Dubai via its one-year virtual work program. To be eligible, you must earn at least $5,000 a month and obtain health insurance with UAE coverage validity.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dream of Living Abroad? These 8 Countries Make It Easy To Work Remote