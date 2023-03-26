Dream or ‘nightmare’? This house for sale in Colorado has opinions divided. You decide

Some houses that look normal enough on the outside contain alluring secrets on the inside, and one such home on the real estate market is in Thornton, Colorado.

And if you’re a lover of any and all things Disney related, you’re going to want to take a gander and what secret this particular home is hiding.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence, which is listed for $1.1 million, manages to combine modern and fun in a special way with its finished basement. However, the listing fails to explain the decor of said basement.

“In the coveted Heritage Todd Creek, 55+, Gated Golf Course Community, this stunning contemporary Ranch Home leaves nothing to desire,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “When entering the neighborhood, you see this beauty in a cul-de-sac, backing to the 18 tee box and amazing water feature on the course as well as our majestic Rocky Mountains.”

Features of the 4,590-square-foot house include:

Wood floors

Gourmet kitchen

Covered patio

Views

“Room darkening blinds”

Storage

But it’s that surprising finished basement with the Disney theme running wild that has Zillow Gone Wild — a Facebook page and Twitter account that showcases interesting houses for sale — salivating at the mouth. They’re also divided about how they feel regarding the area.

“I love this so much. I love every single thing about it,” one person gushed.

“The stuff of nightmares. *shudder*” another said.

“Ya good luck finding a person crazy about all Disney to buy this place. Cool but also kind of a nightmare,” someone commented.

“I love this! But if I could afford that house, I’d move closer to Disney,” one person noted.

“I’ve never been interested in Colorado until now,” another said.

“I’d move in to that house. I love Disney, even have kids! When they grow up, it’s nothing a little paint can’t fix!” someone commented. “Super jealous of the little girl who gets a castle for a bed!”

“I don’t like Disney and definitely don’t understand the obsession BUT this is somewhat tastefully done. At least it’s not spread through their whole house,” one person observed.

Story continues

“This is scarier than any haunted house I’ve ever seen!” someone tweeted.

Thornton is about 10 miles north of Denver.

Dome home for sale in Colorado is so cool that even Zillow Gone Wild can’t be snarky