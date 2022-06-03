Dream President Sees US Housing Deals in Future After Bumpy IPO

(Bloomberg) -- The head of one of Canada’s largest publicly traded developers said he sees the potential for acquisitions in the US housing market through a new apartment company that he took public in volatile markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Michael Cooper took Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust public in Toronto in early May, raising $125 million amid a selloff in equities and weak demand for new issues. The shares have fallen 14% since then, but Cooper said he was glad to complete the deal and the company can become a vehicle to buy US apartments as conditions improve.

“To really get growing, we need to get market acceptance,” Cooper said in an interview. “I think that getting it done in such a tough market was great. And as we see the market evolve, and people get more comfortable and we get the results out, we’d love to grow it. That’s why we went public -- to grow that portfolio.”

Dream Residential manages more than 3,400 units in US Midwest and Sun Belt states, focusing on markets where there are no rent controls. Cooper, who is president of Dream Unlimited Corp., is betting that strong demand for rentals and his ambitions of growing through acquisition will ultimately boost the apartment owner’s share price.

Dream Unlimited manages and develops properties around North America and is a major shareholder of Dream Residential, which it will help run. The offering was the first corporate IPO of more than C$150 million to list on a Canadian exchange this year after 2021 marked a record for public debuts.

On his outlook for this year, Cooper said: “If I had to give a name to 2022, I would say, best case -- ugly win. I think the whole year is going to be ugly wins. It’s going to be hard to be elegant and do something so beautiful.”

Story continues

(Updates with additional information on Cooper’s role in fourth and fifth paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.