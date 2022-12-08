'This was our dream': Ryan's House Child Advocacy Center dedicated in McAlester

Dec. 7—Child advocacy supporters teared up as their long-awaited dream became reality.

The Pittsburg County Abuse Response Abuse Effort welcomed advocates, government officials and more to a dedication ceremony of Ryan's House — a new facility for child welfare professionals to provide services to abuse victims while making children feel safer.

"To see where we're at now from where we were is tremendous," said PC-CARE Board President Donna Engleman. "This was our dream.

"I'm excited and our dreams are coming true," she added.

That dream is coming to fruition after the organization received a $200,000 donation from the McGowan Family Foundation, led by Nancy and Mike McGowan, to purchase the former Vera McCoy House on Short Stonewall Avenue, near the Pittsburg County Justice Center. The McGowans made the donation so the Child Advocacy Center could move into its own building instead of renting smaller spaces in town.

Robert and Grace Wallace donated $80,000 so the organization could furnish and the facility that includes an updated forensic interview room new recording equipment, an observation area for law enforcement and Child Protective Services officers to conduct interviews, a medical examination room, a kitchen, several bathrooms, and several offices.

The McGowans also donated another $25,000 toward recording equipment for forensic interviews.

"You are a blessing to the Child Advocacy Center and to our community," Ryan's House Executive Director Cindy Ledford said of the McGowans and Wallaces. "We sincerely appreciate you and we're very thankful for your generation. Because of you, the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort has a home of its own and it will be known as Ryan's House."

The site is named after Ryan Luke, the 2-year-old McAlester boy who died in 1995 from blunt force trauma to the head.

Ryan was taken to a McAlester hospital in January 1995 with injuries authorities suspected resulted from abuse by his mother, Wendy Luke, and her boyfriend. The child was treated for the injuries and the system released him to his grandfather, Don Luke, a former editor at the News-Capital, who then returned Ryan to his mother without obtaining permission from DHS Child Abuse Protective Services.

Wendy Luke pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter before receiving a 20-year prison sentence with another 10 years suspended. She has since been released from prison and a Pittsburg County jury acquitted her boyfriend of a first-degree murder charge.

Don Luke was convicted of manslaughter and spent two years in prison. He later died in prison while serving an 85-year sentence for unrelated 1999 Comanche County convictions of sexual battery and soliciting a minor to participate in obscene/indecent pictures.

"The tragic death of Ryan Luke changed the way child abuse and neglect was to be investigated in Oklahoma," Ledford said.

The Ryan Luke Bill, filed as House Bill 2053, mandated a multidisciplinary team be organized in each district attorney's district to include representatives from the district attorney's office, law enforcement, child welfare, and mental health and medical representatives.

That led to the PC-CARE multidisciplinary team being formed in 1996, then the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center being establish in 1998 for a central location that provides a safe and child-friendly place for children during an investigation.

Ledford, who became the organization's executive director in July, said the multidisciplinary team includes representatives from the McAlester Police Department and Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, the District 18 District Attorney's office, child welfare, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, and mental health and medical services.

"We're here to keep our children safe and to make sure that no child falls through the cracks," Ledford said. "We want to make sure that a tragic death like Ryan's never happens again in our community."

The Child Advocacy Center provided victim support and advocacy for 242 alleged child abuse victims and conducted 24 sexual abuse exams this year.

But sometimes the organization struggles with funding due to state budget cuts and other methods.

Ledford and Jesseka Whitman are the only full-time staff members and they rely on donations the Southeast Oklahoma Association of Realtors to provide items to children from a care closet, including socks, underwear, toiletries, and more. A local Boy Scouts troop gathered books for a little library in the entryway at Ryan's House.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma provides some assistance and Ledford said she's pursuing grants to hire additional staff — but the center will need community assistance.

"If our government is going to do less to help child abuse victims, then we as a community need to do more," Ledford said.

Anyone can donate to Ryan's House by making checks payable to Ryan's House and mailing to Ryan's House, 635 Short Stonewall, McAlester, OK, 74501.

