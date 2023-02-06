The-Dream Says ‘N****s Be On CP Time’ With Beyoncé Stuck In Traffic During First 2023 Grammy Speech

The-Dream

The-Dream was almost too candid while accepting Beyoncé‘s first Grammy Award of the telecast because she was stuck in traffic.

During this year’s ceremony, Beyoncé won Best R&B song for her viral track “Cuff It,” giving her her 31st Grammy.

Instead of the singer accepting the award, The-Dream and Nile Rodgers, who worked on the song with her, accepted the honor on Queen Bey’s behalf.

“Y’all know n****s be on CP time,” The-Dream said. “Beyoncé thanks y’all.”

Rodgers went on to say, “When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that ever happened to me. I heard the song and I said, ‘I want to play on that right now.’ It was one take. I promise. I played it. It was one take. I never even got, ‘Well, Nile, maybe you should do this, maybe you should do that.’ It was just what I felt in my heart. I’m so happy to work with y’all.”

Host Trevor Noah later gave an update on Beyoncé’s ETA.

“Beyoncé is on her way. The upside of hosting the Grammys in L.A. is that everyone can be here. The downside of hosting the Grammys in L.A. is the traffic,” Noah joked. “Beyoncé is on her way.”

Immediately following The-Dream’s comment, Twitter erupted with reactions to the unexpected remark.

Lmfao I was tryna fugue out what he said — Ruyoncé🐝🇳🇬 (@RuChiOhu) February 6, 2023

Wait, I didn't hear him say all that the first time. 🤣 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/vIhLzGvVQb — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) February 6, 2023

It’s Black History Month… we get there when we get there — freshayer (@freshayer) February 6, 2023

Adele laughing a lil too hard for me pic.twitter.com/WiiZHzKBgB — killzTune (@eurosteppp) February 6, 2023

Soon after, Beyoncé was seen with husband Jay-Z in the audience and accepted the award for Best Dance/Electronic Album in her first speech of the night.

“The Queen is officially in the building. Beyoncé Knowles. Thank you so much. I was shocked to find out that traffic could stop you. I thought you could travel through space and time,” Noah stated.