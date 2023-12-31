Dreaming of $810 million Powerball? Here's a look back at all 15 jackpots won in 2023

Most people dream of winning the lottery, but few ever beat those long odds and cash in. However, it did become a reality for at least 15 lottery players nationwide in 2023.

During the past year, the Mega Millions jackpot was won a whopping 10 times alone. The Powerball was hit five times − four topped the billion-dollar mark.

There have only been nine jackpots to ever top $1 billion since both lotteries began decades ago and four of them came in 2023.

Here's a look back at all the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots won during the past year from the largest on down:

$1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11

The second largest largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever was sold in California. The winning ticket was sold at the Midway Market & Liquor on Frazier Mountain Park Road in Frazier Park, according to the California Lottery. The top two biggest jackpots ever have been won in the state.

$1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8

Saltines Holdings LLC from Miami claimed the billion-dollar prize after its ticket from a Publix in Neptune Beach, Florida, matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, drawing. The $1.602 billion jackpot is the largest in the history of the game and the fourth biggest lottery prize in U.S. history.

$1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13

The jackpot winner, who purchased the ticket in Lebanon, Maine, claimed the prize through LaKoma Island Investments LLC to remain anonymous. However, the man later sued the mother of his child, accusing her of disclosing his lottery win to his family members. The jackpot is the sixth largest won in U.S. lottery history.

$1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19

The eight largest U.S. jackpot was purchased this summer at a grocery store in Los Angeles, California.

$754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6

The first of the five Powerball jackpots won this year was hit in Washington back in February.

Johnnie Taylor, 71, of Howard Beach in Queens, has won the record-setting $476 million Mega Millions jackpot from April 14, 2023.

$483 million, Mega Millions, April 14

Johnnie Taylor, 71, of Queens, hit the largest jackpot ever won in New York state. The Howard Beach man told the New York Lottery in June “It still doesn’t feel real" when he opted for a lump sum of $157,288,402 after state and federal taxes.

$394 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 8

This jackpot win was shared by two California lottery tickets, but both were purchased at the same exact location − a Chevron gas station on Ventura Boulevard in Encino, Calif. “While this is incredibly unusual and interesting, it’s not unheard of,” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson.

$361 million, Mega Millions, Oct. 6

Blue Yucca Trust of Rapid City, S.D. won the jackpot with a quick pick ticket that was purchased in San Angelo, Texas. Blue Yucca selected the cash option in November and collected $157,367,045 before taxes, making it the largest prize ever paid to a single Texas Lottery player.

$252.6 million, Powerball - April 19

The winning ticket was sold at the Get Go on East Highland Road in Macedonia, Ohio. It was just the fourth time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Ohio.

$162.2 million, Powerball, March 4

The winning ticket was sold at the Gill Brothers in Dublin, Virginia. The winner claimed the prize in July anonymously and chose the annuitized prize. It was the second Powerball ever won in the state.

$39 million, Mega Millions, Aug. 15

A trip to a Publix in Jacksonville, Florida proved very profitable for one lottery player. It came during a lucky streak for the Sunshine State as the Mega Millions was won twice in the state in a week.

$33 million, Mega Millions, Jan. 24

The Skylark Group Trust of Wellesley, Massachusetts claimed this jackpot in March, electing for the cash option and receiving a one-time payment of $17,441,861 (before taxes). The winning quick pick ticket was sold at a Shop & Shop in Belchertown.

$31 million, Mega Millions, Jan. 31

The second of two Mega Millions jackpot within a week, this jackpot was claimed by S & L Trust of Waltham, Massachusetts in March. They chose the cash option for a one-time payment of $16,542,158 (before taxes).

$20 million, Mega Millions, April 18

The Shadowknight LLC of Syracuse, New York claimed this jackpot in June, electing for a one-time payment of $6,859,856 after required withholdings. The winning ticket had been purchased at Church Wine & Liquor in East Syracuse. This was the second of back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots won in New York.

Jerson Garcia of the Bronx, New York

$20 million, Mega Millions, Jan, 17

Jerson Garcia of the Bronx, New York played the lottery for the first time and won the jackpot. He elected for the cash option and took home $6,492,471 after required withholdings. He had purchased the ticket at 170th Street Grocery the Bronx. “I plan on enjoying the fortune with my family,” he said in March. “I really want to help my mother and get her a house. It’s every son’s dream to buy their mother a home.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mega Millions, Powerball: A look back at all jackpots won in 2023